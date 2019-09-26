Breast cancer awareness events

POINT PLEASANT — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and several activities are planned around the state of West Virginia for individuals to show their commitment to fight against breast cancer.

Various organizations across the state will hold wreath hanging ceremonies, balloon launches, proclamation readings, and more to raise awareness of breast cancer and call attention to the need for early detection.

Activities are scheduled to take place at county courthouses, community centers, libraries, post offices, and other sites throughout the state. The events will include information about breast cancer, resources for free or low-cost breast cancer screening services, celebration of breast cancer survivors, and much more.

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) will be sponsoring its annual wreath hanging ceremony and Pink Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Both events will be held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. The wreath hanging ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon.

The luncheon is held each year to recognize breast cancer survivors, support those fighting the disease, and remember those that have lost the battle. There is no cost for the luncheon.

On Oct. 19 the Mason County CEOS will be sponsoring its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk for Women. The walk will be held at Krodel Park with registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month began in 1985 with a goal to increase awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer through public and professional educational outreach efforts. The involvement of major nonprofit groups, national cancer organizations, and government agencies ensures observances reach millions of people and extends into communities across America.

The Mason County Commission approved a proclamation stating Oct. 1 as Breast Cancer Awareness Day and the entire month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month at its last meeting. Pictured are the Mason County Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach with the Mason County CEOS members, from left, Anne Byus, County Vice President Phyllis Hesson, County President and State Vice President Clinedda Austin, Helen Lyons, Mary Artis and Yvonne Fetty. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_0921Commission1.jpg The Mason County Commission approved a proclamation stating Oct. 1 as Breast Cancer Awareness Day and the entire month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month at its last meeting. Pictured are the Mason County Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach with the Mason County CEOS members, from left, Anne Byus, County Vice President Phyllis Hesson, County President and State Vice President Clinedda Austin, Helen Lyons, Mary Artis and Yvonne Fetty. Courtesy

CEOS plans observances for October

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

