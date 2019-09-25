Fall Festival returns to City Park

GALLIPOLIS — The Artisan Shoppe and Studio, a non-profit organization 501(c)(3), welcomes its third annual Fall Festival Fundraiser in the Gallipolis City Park on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Along with a motorcycle show, there will be motorcycle swap meet vendors offering motorcycle related items for sale.

There will be bounce houses, a hay-maze, costume contests, a pie-eating contest, pumpkin painting, trunk-or-treat, and a variety of artisan vendors, direct sales vendors, and music.

This fundraiser, along with its St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Festival and Parade, assist The Artisan Shoppe, Studio, Gallery and Market in their mission to educate the community and visitors in arts and the diversity in cultures, and to help local artisans in the promotion, marketing and sale of their wares. These local artisans reflect the full spectrum of the art, from fine arts to crafts, and, visual to performing arts.

According to the organization’s website, “The Artisan Shoppe opened several months after the Gallia County Artisan Market in December 2014. The Artisan Shoppe provides a space for local artisans to show and sell their services and wares without having to be there themselves.”

The group accepts all “sorts of creations to be part of the shoppe whether it is fine arts (painting, photography, sculpture, music, writing, poetry, performing arts, film, printmaking, conceptual art), or a type of craft (sewing, knitting, crocheting, jewelry making, etc.) As long as you have a physical form of your creation, it can be displayed in The Artisan Shoppe.”

The organization added its studio in October 2015 and is open to both practicing artisans and the general public. According to the organization’s website, “Some art supplies, like easels, brushes, canvases and water color paper, will be available to purchase/rent for those who do not have their own supplies. Anyone with their own supplies can also use the studio when we don’t have classes scheduled.”

Classes are often held with the Artisan Shoppe and Studio at its location on 749 Third Avenue.

File photo