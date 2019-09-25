Harada, Goodman take Ariel stage

GALLIPOLIS — Maestro Keitaro Harada returns to the podium twice this season on Oct. 26 in “The Fabulous Flute” with soloist Lindsey Goodman, OVS’s own piccolo and flutist, who performs an Ohio premiere of Nancy Galbraith’s “Concert for Flute.”

The show starts Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis.

“Independent Streams” for percussion and strings is another Ohio premiere – written by the OVS’s principal percussionist Roger Braun. “Mozart’s Symphony No. 35” and de Fall’s much loved “Three Cornered Hat” round out the program.

Conductor Harada continues to be recognized at the highest levels for his artistic abilities and passion for musical excellence. As a three-time recipient of The Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award (2014, 2015, 2016), Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview (2013), the Seiji Ozawa Conducting Fellowship at Tanglewood Music Festival, a student of Lorin Maazel at Castleton Festival and Fabio Luisi at Pacific Music Festival, Harada’s credentials are exemplary.

In his third season as Associate Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops, Harada regularly assists Music Director Louis Langrée and conducts the CSO, POPS, and World Piano Competition, and assists James Conlon and Juanjo Mena for the May Festival. Keitaro also holds the position of Associate Conductor of the Arizona Opera.

Goodman is a soloist, recording artist, chamber collaborator, orchestral musician, educator, and clinician. Renowned for her “generous warmth of tone and a fluid virtuosity” (Charleston Gazette), “impressive artistry” (Tribune-Review), and “agility and emotion” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), Goodman has performed solo and chamber concerts, taught masterclasses, and given presentations at countless series, festivals, and universities. Her “brilliant”, “bravura performances” (Tribune-Review) “played with conviction” (New York Times), “flair, and emotion” (Gazette) have been heard on three continents, including at Carnegie Hall, Eastman School of Music, University of Cincinnati College–Conservatory of Music, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival, Google headquarters, several National and Canadian Flute Association conventions, and across China.

Goodman is principal flutist of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, solo flutist of the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, adjunct lecturer at West Virginia State University and Marietta College, and third flute/piccolo of The Ohio Valley Symphony.

Information provided by the Ariel Opera House.

The Ohio Valley Symphony makes its home at the Ariel Opera House on Second Avenue in Gallipolis. Harada Goodman Photos courtesy the Ariel Opera House