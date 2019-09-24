Holzer recognizes chaplains

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System recently hosted its Volunteer Chaplains Association for its annual meeting and appreciation luncheon.

The national theme, “Hospitality: Cultivating Space,” recognizes the ministry of chaplains arising out of their concern for common human spirit. As chaplains enter the lives of others who may be sick or hurting, they attempt to create space for acceptance, reflection, and healing. With their presence, chaplains bring physical space, even when silent, where patients, family and staff can feel safe to express their feelings and spirit, thereby promoting positive medical responses and spiritual healing.

“The annual event is held to show our appreciation for all the chaplains do in caring for our patients,” said Fred Williams, Ph.D., director of chaplaincy, Holzer Health System. “We have numerous chaplains who come into our facilities to provide spiritual guidance to those who request it. And we are blessed with an amazing group of individuals who voluntarily give of their time and talents to provide this essential part of the healing process.”

Chaplains recognized include: Honorary Chaplain: Ron Nicholas – 17 years; Active Gallia County Chaplains: Mike Buchanan – new chaplain, Joe Bowers – one year, Ron Bynum – 20 years, Anne Cappelletti – nine years, James Greene – three years, Alfred Holley – 44 years, Bob Hood – nine years, John Jackson – 35 years, Heath Jenkins – 18 years, Craig Klein – one year, Steven McDaniel – two years, Kandy Nuce – 16 years, John O’Brien – nine years, Patrick O’Donnell – nine years, Bob Powell – 23 years, Jamie Sisson – four years, AJ Stack – four years, Vickie Swanson – six years, Ed Valentine – 13 years, and Paul Voss – 18 years. Active Jackson Chaplains include: Bob Anderson – 19 years, Bob Davis – 44 years, Gary Ellis – 12 years, Stan Howard – 16 years, Jane Karl – 28 years, David Kelly – seven years, Susan Morgan – new chaplain, Beverly Morris – 11 years, Hannah Niday – three years, John Rozewicz – eight years. Active Mason County Chaplain are Tom Beckette – one year, Nora Hoffert – one year, and Neil Tennant – five years. Active Meigs County Chaplains are James Acree – eight years, Brenda Barnhart – four years, and Bud Randoph – one year.

This year, Holzer Chaplain Services recognizes Chaplain John Jackson for his service of 35 years to the organization. Texas born, Pastor Jackson is a graduate of Texas A&M with a BS in rural sociology and a graduate of the US Army Chaplain School, where he specialized in military stress, alcohol addition and crisis counseling. After earning his MDiv at Evangelical Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, he pastored in Indiana for 15 years and then traveled to New Life Lutheran Church in Gallipolis, where he remained for 20 years, and then went to Faith Lutheran in Jackson. Even retired, he continued as an Associate of Special Ministry at NLLC and brought to his chaplain ministry years of knowledge and experience in spiritual counseling, addictions, grief and relationship issues. He is a Kentucky Colonel, received the Ohio Hospital Regency Award in 2000, and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2009. He and his wife, Carol, are the parents of five children and reside in Gallipolis.

Chaplaincy Services provides routine pastoral visitation for patients and residents in each Holzer facility. Emergency pastoral care and intervention can be requested through either the Holzer Operator or the Nursing Administrator.

The following services are provided free of charge:

Patient and Staff Visitation provides a routine opportunity for the patient, family member, or a staff member to raise issues in a non-threatening manner and find resolution through dialogue, prayer, and reflection with a chaplain that is protected by confidentiality.

Pastoral Presence and Prayer provides clinically trained hospital chaplains to patients, their families, and the staff when challenged by circumstances of life that stress human experience to provide emotional comfort and spiritual support.

Pastoral Care and Counseling provides the added value of clinically trained chaplains with a faith based perspective in helping patients, their families, and the staff make sense of their circumstances and the opportunity for healing at an emotional and spiritual level.

Practical Counseling provides representative ministry at the most crucial moments of life when our patients, their family, and/or the staff experience a significant disruption in the regular, routine aspects of life. Chaplains represent the healthcare system to provide information and interpretation on matters of ethics, patient rights, and responsibilities based on sound teachings, policies, procedures, and practices.

Spiritual Assessments provide the medical and nursing staff with an alternative perspective when providing service within the healthcare setting. Spiritual Assessments are based upon a clinical interview with the patient by the chaplain in understanding the patient’s concerns, desires, and needs that may transcend the traditional medical model for care, but that contribute to the plan of care.

Conflict Resolution provides a third party intervention into difficult and problematic situations when patients and their families are challenged by healthcare choices.

Crisis Intervention and Grief Counseling provides clinically trained hospital chaplains and counselors for those situations that place people in stressful circumstances due to emergencies, trauma, or loss. In both cases, the interventions and counseling are provided within the healthcare facility during the need.

For more information, or to become a part of the Holzer Volunteer Chaplaincy Program, call (740) 446-5053.

