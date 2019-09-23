Charity bingo night set for Mason County Special Olympics

POINT PLEASANT — To be able to participate in different programs throughout the state, the children’s chapter of the Mason County Special Olympics needs extra funding.

To help raise money for these athletes, so they will not have to miss out on certain events, the members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 will be hosting a special charity bingo night on Monday, Oct. 7. The doors of the lodge will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Throughout the evening, 14 games will be played including four coverall games at $5 a piece and 10 various games at $1 a piece. Admission is free and winners receive cash prizes. Also, there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

Dave Morgan, lodge member and charity bingo volunteer, is a supporter of the Mason County Special Olympics and helps those involved with the organization when he can. Recently, he helped Aleta Flora, county director for the Mason County Special Olympics, secure a gymnasium for the children to be able to practice.

“I am now going to have to give you the Saint of going above and beyond to help others nickname when I tell others about how much you have helped support Mason County Special Olympics and their athletes,” said Flora in regards to Morgan.

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools or individuals in need since January. Morgan reported the funds raised for last special charity bingo night in support of the Mason County 4-H program was $1,236. Special donations came from the lodge women who donated $100 from their concessions, the Mason County Kitty Korral members, and 12-year-old Tommy McCoy who donated his tips made throughout the evening back to the 4-H program.

Since the special charity bingo nights began, the members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 have raised $17,676 for various local charities.

