Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education members recently met for a special regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Bradley Clay and Matthew Douthit as approved drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Volunteers from Hannan Junior/Senior High, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High for the 2019-20 school year.

The request for an out of state student to attend school in Mason County for the 2019-20 school year. Out of state tuition will apply.

Out of state travel for Amanda Tarbett, to travel to Indianapolis, Ind., Oct.2-3, to attend Darkness to Light training. Title ll will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for selected Mason County Schools staff and administration to travel to Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3-5, to attend the Learning by Design Institutes. Title ll will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Beverly Glaze, to travel to Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 17-18, to attend the Gordon Food Service Information meeting and expo. Child Nutrition will be the funding source.

The placement of Darrian Walker, Marshall University student, to do her student teaching in Mason County Schools, for the fall semester.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Healthy Families, to provide services for students in Mason County Schools, for the 2019-20 school year.

The resignation of Charlene Templeton, home bound/alternative teacher, Mason County School for Success, effective Sept. 13.

The transfer of Susan Krichbaum, Spanish teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, to seventh-12 grade English/LA teacher, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-712-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective Sept. 12.

The employment of Christina Golden, seventh-12 grade social studies teacher, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-737-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective Sept. 12. Ms. Golden is being employed from the reduction-in-force list.

The employment of Tirza Kay, LD/BD/MI teacher, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-724-P, 200 days, state position code 21, effective Sept. 12.

The employment of John Lambert, seventh-12 grade social studies teacher, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-627-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective Sept. 12.

The employment of the following as substitute teachers, job #001-041-I, for the 2019-20 school year: Karyn Bennett, Margaret Endicott, Jeremy Hill, Timothy Maloney and Kayla Tucker.

The transfer of Amanda Stanley, aide, central office itinerant (505) to aide, central office itinerant (502), job #001-084-C, 200 days, pay grade C, state position code 503, effective Sept. 16.

The reclassification in accordance with W.Va. Code 18-A-4-8, effective 2019-20 school year for John Settle from mechanic to mechanic/bus operator and Brook Thomas, from chief mechanic to chief mechanic/bus Operator.

The transfer of Sherry Pishner, cook III, Roosevelt Elementary, to custodian III, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-710-C, 220 days, 3-11 p.m., evening shift, pay grade C, state position code 683, effective Sept. 12.

The transfer of Summer Mitchell, aide, central office itinerant (502), to aide/paraprofessional, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-712-C, 200 days, state position code 515, pay grade F, effective Sept. 12.

The employment of Iva Johnson as elementary interventionist (New Haven Elementary), on an as needed basis, job #001-100-E, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The following as home bound/alternative education, on an as needed basis, job #001-045-E, effective for the 2019-20 school year: William Hamm, Amy Clendenen, and Rosalie Miller.

The employment of Kevin Hughes, head varsity baseball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-012-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Nicholas Hughes, assistant varsity baseball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-013-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The placement of Margaret Cade and Jenni Starkey, athletic assistants, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-024-S, for the 2019-20 school year. These are unpaid positions.

The placement of Alexander Carlisle, athletic assistant, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-161-S, effective 2019-20 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The placement of Gary Fields and Rockford Stewart, athletic assistants, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-239-S, for the 2019-20 school year. These are unpaid positions.

The purchase of two (2) 2021 model Blue Bird 77-Passenger diesel buses from Blue Bird Bus Sales, for a total cost of $212,800. State School Bus Replacement Funds will be the funding source.

The purchase of one (1) 2020 model IC, 77-Passenger diesel bus from Worldwide Equipment, for a total cost of $104,160. State School Bus Replacement Funds will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 105119-105220 and purchase card check numbers 2898-2899, total amount: $742,407.33.

In other business, a proclamation was signed recognizing September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a report was given on mouth-free CPR by Mason County School Nurse Samantha Knapp.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for this evening, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.