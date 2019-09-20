Battle Days returns Oct.4-6

POINT PLEASANT — The annual festival celebrating the anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant will be making its return next month.

This year’s Battle Days will be celebrating the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant which occurred on Oct. 10, 1774. Events will take place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Admission to the Battle Days festival at the park, is free.

Battle Days will kick off on Friday, Oct. 4 and continue on into the weekend. The day will begin 10 a.m. with the Mansion House Museum tours, crafts, encampments, and demonstrations. Many local school children are treated to demonstrations on Friday, transporting them back in time to learn about colonial history. The museum will close at 4:30 p.m. Ending the evening will be the popular Lantern Tour starting at 7:30 p.m. at the park. During these tours, which last until 9:30 p.m., speakers will commemorate the important moments and persons of “The Battle.”

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the day will begin with the Battle Days Parade at 11 a.m. Line up is 10 a.m. near Main Street Baptist Church and travels down Main Street to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Businesses, civic groups, bands and queens are encouraged to enter the procession.

Following, various colonial demonstrations will be taking place in the park from noon-4 p.m.

A new event has also be added this year, a Descendants Memorial for Battle participants. This event will be held at 2 p.m. at the park and presentations will be given by descendents of soldiers. After their presentations, the speakers will place memorial crosses in the ground. Those whose ancestors were killed at battle will be black tipped, those whose ancestors were wounded will be red tipped, and those who are unsure of their ancestors fate will be blue tipped.

At 6 p.m. there will be a Colonial Governor’s Reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Sons of the American Revolution members only. Tickets are required.

The evening will end with the Colonial Ball at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the social hall from 8-10 p.m which is free for the public and open to anyone ages 13 and up. Colonial dress is encouraged but not required.

Throughout the festival members of the Daughters/Sons of the American Revolution will be in attendance and dressed in colonial wear, but individuals are welcome to attend in their contemporary clothing and enjoy the evening.

The day will begin on Sunday, Oct. 6 with an outdoor early colonial church service at 10 a.m. at the park.

In the afternoon, a memorial service for the fallen soldiers at the Battle of Point Pleasant will start at 2:30 p.m. at the park. The public is invited. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place during the memorial service.

The Mansion House Museum will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. that day as well.

Ed Cromley, Battle Days committee member and festival organizer, shared this is event is like a family reunion to him, a sort of get together influenced by a common bond between individuals.

The Sons of the American Revolution carry the colors during the Battle Days Parade last year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_10.9-BD-1.jpg The Sons of the American Revolution carry the colors during the Battle Days Parade last year. File Photo A cannon being fired during the Battle Days festival last year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_10.9-Cannon.jpg A cannon being fired during the Battle Days festival last year. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Celebrating the area’s revolutionary past

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

