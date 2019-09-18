FRN discusses upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon discussing the organization’s upcoming events.

Teen Institute is set for Thursday, Oct. 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the day will end at 7 p.m. Applications have been sent out to local schools and this Teen Institute will have fifth-12th graders in attendance. The morning session will be separated by age groups and the students will go to various discussions including a discussion on healthy choices and a discussion with inmates from Lakin Correctional Center. In the afternoon, after lunch, sessions will be held again including a lesson with a drug dog, a drunk driving simulation, an Escape the Vape escape room, and a game show.

The Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party is set for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Members of the FRN and the Mason County Prevention Coalition will be handing out candy and other items including information on the members’ organizations. Last year, they were set up in front of the WorkForce West Virginia Career Center. Those who attend are encouraged to dress up.

On Sept. 27 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the West Virginia University Parkersburg (WVUP) campus the 2019 Mid-Ohio Valley Career Fair will be held which is hosted by Senator Joe Manchin and WVUP. On Thursday, Nov. 14 the Career Connections Quarterly Training event will be held in Parkersburg.

In other business, Bree Ramey of WorkForce West Virginia Career Center along with fellow co-workers were set to attend a career and resource at Lakin Correctional Center on Wednesday.

The Mason County Baby Pantry has started Christmas sign-ups for this season and will be taking place at the upcoming baby pantry on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Ramey shared at least three more sign ups are planned to take place. Those at the baby pantry will be in check with other agencies making sure all families in need are receiving Christmas care from one agency. The baby pantry received another donation from the First Church of the Nazarene in Point Pleasant.

Wahama Junior/Senior High School will be setting up a Teen Court for the school this year. Ramey will be visiting Hannan Junior/Senior High School to see if the administration has interest in having a Teen Court as well like Wahama and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, shared he was speaking with Mason County Superintendent Jack Cullen about implementing an Elementary Court in the elementary schools as truancy is an issue within two local elementary schools.

Mason County CASA recently began training four new volunteers, Chelsea Zuspan, CASA volunteer supervisor, reported this is her biggest group for training so far. Zuspan is still in search of new volunteers as she would like to have 15 by December.

The Mason County Health Department representatives attended the Mason County Fair to give out wellness items. The staff finished up back to school shots for students and next month they will begin offering flu shots. Jennifer Thomas, nursing director and administrator, recommended individuals ages six months and older to get a flu shot. Thomas reported she and fellow staff went to Beale Elementary and Ashton elementary to teach the students about proper hand washing.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

