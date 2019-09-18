Celebrating ‘Realtor of the Year’

Angie Cline Zimmerman, Jade Schultz, Fern O’Neil all formerly of Exclusive Realty, and Kathleen Miller of Exclusive Realty, would like to personally thank all of you, especially our clients and customers who voted us “Realtor of the Year” for Mason County. According to the group, “we appreciate you and your support.” Pictured from left, are Kathleen Miller, Angie Cline Zimmerman, Jade Schultz and Fern O’Neil.

