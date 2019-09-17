Remembering #80

Students and staff across Mason County Schools wore maroon and silver Tuesday, the school colors of Roane County High School following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by students in grades 7-12 at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday who assembled on the football field for a “maroon out,” creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends. The photo was taken with a drone above the football stadium.

Students and staff across Mason County Schools wore maroon and silver Tuesday, the school colors of Roane County High School following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by students in grades 7-12 at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday who assembled on the football field for a “maroon out,” creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends. The photo was taken with a drone above the football stadium. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Support.jpg Students and staff across Mason County Schools wore maroon and silver Tuesday, the school colors of Roane County High School following the death of one of its football players, Alex Miller. Miller, who wore number 80 on the field, was remembered by students in grades 7-12 at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday who assembled on the football field for a “maroon out,” creating “80” to celebrate Miller’s life and show support for his family and friends. The photo was taken with a drone above the football stadium. Matt Cottrill | Courtesy