‘National Voter Registration’ day on Sept. 24

MASON COUNTY — Next Tuesday, Sept. 24, is National Voter Registration Day and Mason County residents are encouraged to get themselves registered to vote.

County Clerk Diana Cromley shared she and those in her office would like to get as many people registered in Mason County to vote as possible.

Throughout September, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and his office joined with thousands of other elections officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Month.

Every year, some Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, do not update their registration or are unsure of how to register. National Voter Registration Month seeks to help eligible voters across the country participate in the democratic process. National Voter Registration Month began in 2002 as an initiative of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Since Warner took office in January 2017, nearly 130,000 West Virginians have registered to vote. Residents can register for the first time or check and update their current voter registration information at GoVoteWV.com.

“West Virginians should take full advantage of their right to vote and encourage their neighbors to do the same,” Warner said. “All citizens should take a few minutes this month to ensure they are registered and that their voter information is accurate.”

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is an official partner with National Voter Registration Day, which was founded in 2012 and designed to focus the attention of the entire nation on being registered to vote. More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day since the inaugural year.

Visit GoVoteWV.com for more voter registration information, including deadlines, in West Virginia.