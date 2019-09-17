Hunger Challenge packages 22,000 meals

GALLIPOLIS — Area partners and volunteers joined at the Gallia PALS headquarters in Silver Bridge Plaza Saturday to pack 22,000 meals for struggling families overseas as part of the returning Gallia Hunger Challenge.

“PALS Gallia County joined our community partners this Saturday to host the 2019 Gallia County Area Hunger Challenge with Heaven Sent Ministries from Princeton, W.Va.,”said Gallia PALS Executive Director David Price. “Together, we were able to package 22,000 meals in just under two hours. These meals are assigned to be sent to South Sudan. Heaven Sent Ministries partners with churches, community groups, and individuals to package fortified dehydrated food to feed malnourished or starving children around the world.”

“The Hunger Challenge is a project that people in Gallia County can partner together on to provide food to people around the world who don’t otherwise have access to it,” said Pathway Community Church Pastor Thom Mollohan of previous Hunger Challenge events. “The Hunger Challenge program specifically relates to something called Food For Children and is a project with Heaven Sent Ministries, which is based in Princeton, West Virginia. We brought the first Hunger Challenge to Gallia County and our church sponsored it. We had area partners…and a lot of volunteers and so forth. We had it at the Lyne Center. That would have been in 2016.”

The Hunger Challenge was repeated in Gallia in 2017 and returned this year.

The challenge attracts volunteers whom within two hours aim to package a 33-pound boxes with a little over 200 nutritious meals for malnourished or starving individuals in crisis regions. In assembly line style execution, volunteers circle around a funnel and measure ingredients with cups before pouring their portion into a plastic bag that is then sealed and placed in a box. The meals are a blend of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins.

PALS thanked partners Gallipolis Rotary, Field of Hope, Pathway Church, Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, Gallipolis Lions Club, Vertical Church, Night to Shine, Poppy’s Coffee Shop and all of our many other wonderful community partners for joining this cause and coming together to save lives.”

Gallia PALS seeks to serve clients with developmental disabilities and introduce them to a life of independence and equality as they interact with the community in the everyday.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Gallia PALS supporters and area volunteers move food supplies for the 2019 Gallia Hunger Challenge. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_PALSHungerChallenge.jpg Gallia PALS supporters and area volunteers move food supplies for the 2019 Gallia Hunger Challenge.

Packaging 22,000 meals