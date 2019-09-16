Commission discusses roof repair

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met last Thursday, discussing various community correspondences.

The commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Administrator John Gerlach.

Gerlach discussed storm damage at the West Virginia State Farm Museum on a corner of the roof of the Country Kitchen. Lloyd Akers, executive director at the farm museum, is wanting to re-do the entire roof, he received estimates between $23,000-$25,000 for this fix. Gerlach asked Akers for just an estimate for a fix on the area of the storm damage if he wanted to make an insurance claim, those estimates were between $2,700-$6,500. The commissioners suggested Akers bring out an insurance adjuster to assess the damage and see what needs repaired on the roof and what sort of coverage can be offered.

In other business, the commission approved a contract with Corp Environmental.

The commission approved to hire Jessica Lloyd as an interim director and Christopher Summers as community service coordinator/ transportation for the Mason County Day Report Center.

The commission approved to renew a lease with modifications for the Coon Hunters Association. The modifications include taking out the portion of the lease where it states they have the ability to construct the building they are in and the lease can be cancelled by any party with a 30-day notice.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson

