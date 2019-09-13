Holland sworn in to Point Council

Judy Holland, pictured at center, was recently appointed to represent the sixth ward on Point Pleasant City Council. Pictured with Holland following her swearing in ceremony on Friday, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Holland was appointed following the resignation of former Councilwoman Olivia Warner, who recently moved from the area.

Judy Holland, pictured at center, was recently appointed to represent the sixth ward on Point Pleasant City Council. Pictured with Holland following her swearing in ceremony on Friday, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Holland was appointed following the resignation of former Councilwoman Olivia Warner, who recently moved from the area. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Judy.jpg Judy Holland, pictured at center, was recently appointed to represent the sixth ward on Point Pleasant City Council. Pictured with Holland following her swearing in ceremony on Friday, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. Holland was appointed following the resignation of former Councilwoman Olivia Warner, who recently moved from the area. Shannon Johnson | Courtesy