Shelter Pets of the Week

The Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include a kitten named Marlo and an Elkhound mix in need of his forever home.

Marlo is a 15-week black kitten, with a loving disposition and sweet personality. She has already been spayed and will make someone a great companion.

Brant, the Elkhound mix, is around two years old and is described as having a sweet and pleasant personality. He is hopeful to find his family or new best friend, or both.

Both Brant and Marlo are in need of forever homes and are ready to leave the shelter. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Normal shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.