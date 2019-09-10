Holland appointed to council seat

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council has selected a new representative for the sixth ward, Judy Holland.

At Monday evening’s meeting, council members accepted the resignation of Olivia Warner due to her moving away from the city.

The council members in attendance were Janet Hartley, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Elaine Hunt and Rick Simpkins along with Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, City Inspector Randy Hall and City Attorney Michael Shaw.

Shaw asked to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters and the council approved. Once the council came out of executive session, the council unanimously accepted the resignation of Warner as the sixth ward representative of the Point Pleasant City Council and the council unanimously approved to appoint Holland as the representative for the sixth ward.

In other business, the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation board members will be purchasing a new sweeper machine for Krodel Park in order to keep the geese droppings cleared from the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail. Stephen Littlepage, president of the Claflin Foundation, presented the council with a check for $14,776 to purchase the new sweeper, which will be a John Deere side-by-side with a water tank and brush attached, and a memorandum of understanding stating the city will be utilizing this new machine to keep the walking trail clean and the city will be responsible for the maintenance and care of the machine. Bob Rulen, chairman of the walking trail committee, and Gary Fields, vice president/secretary of the Claflin Foundation, were also in attendance.

Rulen commented the geese are a permanent problem out at Krodel Park; however, the new lights installed at Claflin Corner and along the walking trail have been doing well to keep the geese away at night. Fields discussed the new amenities added to Claflin Corner along with the lights, such as the grill and picnic tables and he shared he does not want people deterred from utilizing the walking trail or Claflin Corner because of the geese droppings because all the representatives of the Claflin Foundation want to see the projects they fund be a success.

Berklee Bonecutter along with her parents Meagan and John discussed putting a dog park in the city. They suggested an area at Krodel Park, near Claflin Corner under the trees. John explained after his research of dog parks, the approximate area to be taken up would be about 400 sq. ft. of an enclosed area with fencing about four to five feet tall. The reason they have their eye on this spot out at Krodel Park is because of the natural shade and the access to water. The Bonecutters expressed they are willing and eager to help the city in anyway they can to get a dog park in the city, even if another area needs to be used. They have already received donations and are working on a grant so they will be able to fund this project, which John estimated would be, at the most, $15,000. John also suggested having a place at the dog park where people could purchase memorial bricks for their deceased pets. Hall will be looking into areas around the city where the dog park could be placed.

Billings discussed he met with Randy Damron and Tracy Brown recently and the American Society of Civil Engineers would like to purchase a memorial plaque in honor of the Silver Bridge. This memorial plaque will be the third of its kind to be nationally recognized.It will be placed inbetween two slabs of the actual Silver Bridge which the city and Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center had acquired a few months ago. The new memorial will be decorated with plants behind it as well. This will be at no cost to the city and the goal is to have it ready by the annual Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony in December.

Dusty Morrison spoke on the upcoming Point Pleasant Halloween Block party sharing the set up will be the same as last year. He thanked the city for their donation towards the block party last year. The council approved to hold the block party and trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treat will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the block party will be held from 6-8 p.m. The council also approved to give a donation of $500 towards the block party.

Resident Lester Leonard spoke on some concerns regarding the promotion of community events, an area at Krodel Park, and rush hour traffic in the city near the corner of Third and Viand streets.

Gary Weiss approached the council asking if he could resume the recovery meetings he held last year at Krodel Park. These meetings will be on Saturday’s from 8-9 p.m. beginning the first Saturday in October. There will be a contained bonfire during the meetings. The council approved to let Weiss resume the recovery meetings.

Tatterson reported the 18th annual Mothman Festival will be returning the weekend of Sept. 21-22 with a kickoff event on Sept. 20. The city will be in charge of paid parking at Krodel Park from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. or until the spaces are filled. Parking is $5 per car and the funds will be going towards the city’s parks and recreation budget.

Tatterson reported Battle Days will be held from Oct. 4-6 with the parade taking place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5. The council approved to give its annual $1,500 donation towards the event.

The council approved for a legal notice to be published regarding paving bids for areas around the city, including Highland, 5th Street, 2nd Street, and the bridge going north from Southern States.

Billings reported at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the American Legion Auxiliary Post #23 will be holding its 9/11 ceremony at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. All residents in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend this ceremony as well.

Hall reported the finishing touches of paving are currently taking place at the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. The memorial benches are all almost set up. Once the splash pad closes for the season next weekend, Hall will begin working on installing the memorial plaques and bricks which will only take a few days.

Hartley and Howard, of the Christmas Decoration Committee, discussed purchasing new Christmas decorations for the city. The council approved to purchase the Christmas decorations for $23,185, with yes votes from Hartley, Howard, Roush and Hunt with a no vote from Simpkins. The city will be purchasing new wreaths, bows, and greenery to be put around 26 light poles down through town. Also, two separate hanging garlands with bows will be purchased to be hung between Sixth and Main and Fourth and Main streets, pending approval. The final price on the decorations, also includes shipping costs.

Council concerns were then discussed. Howard shared representatives from Main Street Point Pleasant would like to start the Krodel Park’s Christmas Fantasy Light Show on Nov. 15 this year. Roush inquired about the mowing at Harmon Park. Simpkins discussed a citizen who wanted to put his kayak in the river at the Riverfront Park, driving his vehicle in the park and Mike’s Bar and Grille wanting an additional sign advertising their restaurant when coming off the highway.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

