9/11 ceremonies planned

POINT PLEASANT — In honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 memorial ceremonies will be taking place around Point Pleasant today (Wednesday).

The Mason County Career Center (MCCC) will be holding its 9/11 ceremony at 9 a.m. outside of the career center near the flag poles. Several first responders have been invited to attend including the Mason County EMS, the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the Point Pleasant Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The MCCC Skills USA students will be in charge of raising the flag to half-mast and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Mason County Superintendent Jack Cullen, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant and a MCCC parent will be also be saying a few words shared Mason County Commissioner Sam Nibert. All residents in the community are welcome and encouraged to come to this ceremony.

At 10 a.m., the American Legion Auxiliary Post #23 will be holding its 9/11 ceremony at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park amphitheater. All residents in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend this ceremony as well.

Students, staff and several other guests gathered around the flag poles outside of the Mason County Career Center last year for the 9/11 ceremony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_0912.Ceremony-1.jpg Students, staff and several other guests gathered around the flag poles outside of the Mason County Career Center last year for the 9/11 ceremony. File Photos Last year during the 9/11 ceremony at the Mason County Career Center David Sigman, of the New Haven American Legion, and Ray Varian, commander of the Mason VFW Post 9926, were both guest speakers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_0912-2-1-1.jpg Last year during the 9/11 ceremony at the Mason County Career Center David Sigman, of the New Haven American Legion, and Ray Varian, commander of the Mason VFW Post 9926, were both guest speakers. File Photos

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.