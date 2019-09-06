For the Record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Aug. 2 -25:

Rethel Flora, 66, Gallipolis Ferry, petit larceny, conspiracy, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Gary J. Flora, 40, White Sulpher Springs, petit larceny, conspiracy, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Alicia M. Moss, 19, Mt. Alto, domestic battery, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Scott E. Kearns, 48, Mason, fleeing from officer in vehicle, driving revoked DUI, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Matthew R. Rickard, 47, Mason, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. David A. Spears, 23, Letart, DUI second offense, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Dustin B. Bush, 26, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Eddie D. Fultz, 62, Cottageville, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Butler. Shawn A. Scurlock, 40, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrel. Adrianna D. McBride, 21, Milton, warrant, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Lloyd M. Wamsley, 38, Middleport, Ohio, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. David A. Spears, 23, Letart, reckless driving, driving revoked, fleeing, operating ATV on highway, defective equipment, possession, arrested by Deputy McCormick.

Patrick R. Greene, 40, West Columbia, possesion with intent/meth, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Tessa R. Vanmeter, 39, West Columbia, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Lee. Charles B. Wallace, 40, Apple Grove, domestic assault, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Pamela R. Fellure, 39, Gallipolis Ferry, shoplifting, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Ashli N. Whitman, 31, Leon, capias, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Levi S. Meeks, 34, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Butler. Jerry Chapman, 33, Apple Grove, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Malinda M. Frankenbery, 31, Leon, receiving and transferring stolen goods, driving suspended, no insurance, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Tracy R. Edwards, 46, Glenwood, fleeing from officer on foot, obstructing an officer, brandishing, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Sidney A. Little, 27, Rutland, Ohio, fleeing from officer in vehicle, domestic battery, reckless driving, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Anderson. Margaret Yoder, 42, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson.

