Fort Randolph special open date on Sept. 21

POINT PLEASANT — Though Fort Randolph has recently closed for the season, it will be have a special open date during the annual Mothman Festival.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Fort Randolph will be open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission to the fort is free, but donations are always welcomed and appreciated. Re-enactors will be dressed in their colonial wear and will be performing different demonstrations throughout the morning and afternoon.

Local residents and visitors to the city are encouraged to take advantage of this historical venue as it is a place where one can see the city’s history in living action. Point Pleasant is rich in history and has several historical sights and venues that both residents and visitors appreciate.

The fort will have a special open date again next month on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the annual Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern wherein the fort will be open during the evening hours, 4-8 p.m. Tales in the Tavern will take place from 7-8 p.m. that evening. Also, on Saturday, Dec. 7, Christmas on the Frontier will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission into the fort these dates will both free as well.

Fort Randolph’s regular open season is from mid-May following the Siege of Fort Randolph until Labor Day weekend.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

