Charity bingo returns for 4-H program

POINT PLEASANT — Several residents in their youth spent their summers dedicated to 4-H life and connecting with friends during 4-H camp week.

4-Hers still adventure out to Southside for their camp week and for a few years the Mason County 4-H Leaders have been working on restoration of the dining hall.

The dining hall project began in 2015 with the dining hall being torn down and construction on the new dining hall beginning in June of 2016.

To help finish with the minor repairs of the dining hall as the project is nearly complete, the members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #713 will be hosting a special charity bingo night on Monday, Sept. 9. The doors of the lodge will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Throughout the evening, 14 games will be played including four coverall games at $5 a piece and 10 various games at $1 a piece. Admission is free and winners receive cash prizes. Also, there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

This is an opportunity for anyone who has ever enjoyed their week at 4-H camp at Southside to pay it forward to the future generation of campers.

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need. The last charity bingo night was held to support the Mason County Kitty Korral. Dave Morgan, lodge member and charity bingo volunteer, reported approximately $2,300 was raised in total, $1,300 from bingo and $1,000 in supplies.

During the last special charity bingo night hosted by the lodge, the Mason County Kitty Korral received approximately $2,300 in total, $1,300 from bingo and $1,000 in supplies.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

