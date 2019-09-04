Inductees to Wahama’s Athletic Hall of Fame

MASON — Two former Wahama High School standout athletes, as well as a former state coach of the year, will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.

John H. Smith, V, William K. Marshall, III, and Ed Cromley will be recognized as inductees during Friday evening’s football game at Bachtel Stadium. They will also be honored Saturday at a banquet.

Smith is a 2001 graduate of the Bend Area school and earned 11 varsity letters, four in golf, three in basketball and four in baseball.

In golf, Smith was the recipient of the Tri-County Golfer of the Year Award in both 1998 and 1999. He was a member of the 1999 Riverside High School Invitational Championship Team, as well as a member of three River Cup Champion Teams. Smith was on the 2000 River Cup All-Tournament Team, and served as co-captain of the Wahama Golf Team that year.

One of the top golfers in the school’s history with a scoring average of 37.9 as a senior, he earned match medalist 10-plus times, including 1999 regional medalist honors. Smith was a member of the 1999 and 2000 golf teams, which had a record of 128-12.

He went on as a two-year letterman on the Potomac State College golf team, was a member of the WPCC Championship Teams in 2001 and 2002, a member of the Region XX Championship Team in 2003, and a member in 2003 of the NJCAA Men’s Championship Golf Tournament Team.

In 2003, Smith finished 117th in the country in men’s golf. He went on to letter two years in golf at Glenville State College, and was named WPCC, WVIAC Honorable Mention All-Conference.

In baseball, Smith was a member of the 1998 State Champion Team as a pitcher/utility player, and was named 2001 River Valleys All-Conference Baseball. He was also a guard for the 1999-2000 Sectional Championship Basketball Team.

Smith graduated from Glenville State in 2005 with a BSBA in Management.

Marshall graduated from Wahama in 1987 and earned 10 varsity letters, three in football, three in basketball, and four in baseball.

In football, Marshall had 13 interceptions his junior season, which was both a school and state record. He had 28 career interceptions, which was a school record, and four interceptions in the first playoff game in school history, which was a state record. Marshall was named to the First Team LKC Football, was a three-year starter at safety/quarterback, and had 10 interceptions and 63 tackles his senior season.

In basketball, Marshall averaged 17 points and eight rebounds his senior year. He was selected to the North/South LKC All-Star Game in basketball, and was a three-year starter in baseball. Marshall received LKC honors in basketball and baseball, and earned All-State honors in all three sports.

He retired as a West Virginia State Police Commander after 25 years of service, and is the current Assistant Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. He was named an NAPO Police Officer of the Year, and honorable mention as an NAPO National Police Officer of the Year.

Cromley served as a teacher and coach over a 35-year period, from 1978 to 2013. As head football coach for Wahama, he achieved a 154-59 win/loss record, which is a school record.

Cromley guided the Wahama Football Program to 13 state playoff appearances, won the West Virginia State Class A Football Championship in 2012, and State Runner-Up in 2010. He was selected as the TVC Coach of the Year and Tri-County Coach of the Year three times, plus was awarded the West Virginia Coach of the Year in 2012.

Cromley remains active in a variety of community affairs at both the local and county levels. He serves as president of the local chapter for The Sons of the American Revolution.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

