Grand jury returns 24 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The September term of the grand jury met this week, returning 24 indictments.

The following persons receiving indictments are to appear at 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Circuit Court of Mason County. This list appears as submitted by the office of Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, II.

Jacob A. Plants, 23, Letart, escape; petit larceny; obstructing an officer. Jeffrey G. Totten, 43, Winfield, entry of a building other than a dwelling (two counts); conspiracy; petit larceny. April L. Spencer, 46, Buffalo, entry of a building other than a dwelling (two counts); conspiracy; petit larceny. Robert A. Wilson, 40, Point Pleasant, burglary; petit larceny; destruction of property. Nathan D. Keffer, 31, Mason, burglary; conspiracy; petit larceny; breaking and entering of an automobile. Gaberiel Staphen Tyler Hill, 28, Middleport, Ohio, burglary; access device fraud (two counts); conspiracy; petit larceny; breaking and entering of an automobile. Nathan D. Keffer, 31, Mason, burglary; petit larceny (two counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling.

Douglas A. Wetsch, 57, Point Pleasant, sexual abuse in the first degree; providing alcohol to person younger than 21 years of age (three counts). Justin L. Hughes, 35, Ravenswood, (Direct Indictment), burglary; violation of a domestic violence protection order; domestic battery. Hazel Black, 39, Gallipolis Ferry, use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct (four counts); sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian (four counts); sexual assault in the third degree (four counts); incest (four counts). William P. Gill, 48, Munfordville, Ky., distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (four counts). William P. Gill, 48, Munfordville, Ky., sexual assault in the third degree (34 counts); sexual abuse by guardian, or custodian, or person in position of trust (34 counts). William E. Byers, 42, Elkview, grand larceny; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license suspended, 2nd offense; driving while impaired. Kathy M. Bryant, 43, New Haven, malicious assault; domestic battery.

Christopher E. Elliot, 43, Point Pleasant, murder. Gregory A. Winston, 60, Henderson, distribution and display to minor of obscene matter; distribution and exhibiting materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (12 counts); soliciting a minor via computer (nine counts). Shawn M. Harmon, 31, Leon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; delivery of a controlled substance. Sara E. Allbaugh, 31, Letart, burglary; conspiracy; destruction of property; possession of a controlled substance. Kenneth A. Greenlee, 29, Point Pleasant, burglary; conspiracy; destruction of property; possession of a controlled substance. Cody A. Bennett, 20, Point Pleasant, access device fraud (13 counts). James J. Ferguson, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Jacob L. Casto, 29, Point Pleasant, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny. Jack E. Rolfe, Jr., 26, Ona, burglary; conspiracy; kidnapping; malicious assault; domestic battery (two counts); domestic assault; destruction of property; petit larceny. Melissa D. Rolfe, 47, Huntington, burglary; conspiracy; kidnapping; domestic battery (two counts).

