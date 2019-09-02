Board of education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education members recently met for a special regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The request for two Mason County students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2019-20 school year.

Kent Price and John Bonecutter, as approved drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

Place Jennifer Bartee, Marshall University student, in Mason County Schools, to do student teaching for the 2019-20 fall semester.

Out of state travel for Johnathan Bonecutter, Jed Ott, David Bonecutter, James Casto, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High Wrestling Team, and approved chaperones, to travel to Lake Norman, N.C., Dec. 6-7, and out of state travel to Alliance, Ohio, Jan. 17-18, 2020. Point Pleasant JR/SR High Wrestling Boosters will be the funding source.

Family medical Leave for Richard Johnson, TSS, central office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Blythe Powell, teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Christana Long, counselor, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Mitch Meadows, Hannan Junior/Senior High teacher, effective August 16, 2019.

The transfer of Frankie Hudnall, LD/BD/MI teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, to LD/BD/MI teacher, Leon Elementary (pending permit agreement), job #206-316-P, state position code 215, effective Aug. 29.

The employment of the following as substitute teachers, job #001-040-I, effective for the 2019-20 school year: Jamie Bonecutter, Christina Golden, Catherine Hamm, Jennifer Leighton, Jessica Harbour, Madison Null, Jenni Starkey, and Kaylee Weaver.

The transfer of Ashley Ord, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, New Haven Elementary, to Pre-School Special Needs teacher (pending permit agreement), New Haven Elementary, job #210-387-P, state position code 210, effective Aug. 29.

Family Medical Leave for Grace Connolly, cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Stephanie Hatfield, teacher aide, central office itinerant, effective Aug. 15.

The resignation of Daniel Settle, bus operator, route #182, effective Aug. 20.

The employment of Danielle Bates, substitute accountant, job #001-040-C, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Eric Durst and James Fetty, as substitute bus operators, job #014-167-I, effective 2019-20 school year.

The employment/transfer of Mia Endicott, bus operator, job #014-115-C, route #2062, 200 days, state position code 655, pay grade D, effective Aug. 29.

The employment/transfer of Tim Davis, bus operator, job #014-149-C, route #2085, 200 days, state position code 655, pay grade D, effective Aug. 29.

The transfer of Velva Matheny, cook, Beale Elementary, job #201-256-C, 200 days, state position code 677, pay grade C, effective Aug. 29.

The employment/transfer of Sheila Patterson, cook, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-815-C, 200 days, state position code 677, pay grade C, effective Aug. 29.

The employment/transfer of Diana Roach, secretary, Mason County Career Center, job #701-978-C, 210 days, state position code 537, pay grade F, effective Aug. 29.

The employment of Shane Dunn, seventh grade boys basketball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-116-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Sorenson Community Interpreting Services, to provide sign language interpreting for hearing impaired students for the 2019-20 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The Board of Education members review the monthly financial statement.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 105017-015118, and purchase card check numbers 2883-2897. Total Amount: $578,220.75.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.