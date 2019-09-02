A ‘Tribute to the River’

Pictured are this year’s royal court representing the 2019 Tribute to the River festival, back row, from left, Mrs. Tribute to the River Sarah Thompson, Ms. Tribute to the River Morgan Perrine, Junior Miss Tribute to the River Reghan Cossin, Teen Miss Tribute to the River Hannah Kersey, Miss Tribute to the River Gracie Queen; front row, from left, Little Miss Tribute to the River Braylon Sweeney, Little Mister Tribute to the River Anders Brown and Young Miss Tribute to the River Kabella Fisher. Ashley Durst is the pageant director. More from Tribute to the River inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

Pictured are this year’s royal court representing the 2019 Tribute to the River festival, back row, from left, Mrs. Tribute to the River Sarah Thompson, Ms. Tribute to the River Morgan Perrine, Junior Miss Tribute to the River Reghan Cossin, Teen Miss Tribute to the River Hannah Kersey, Miss Tribute to the River Gracie Queen; front row, from left, Little Miss Tribute to the River Braylon Sweeney, Little Mister Tribute to the River Anders Brown and Young Miss Tribute to the River Kabella Fisher. Ashley Durst is the pageant director. More from Tribute to the River inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_EDLO_60675-1.jpg Pictured are this year’s royal court representing the 2019 Tribute to the River festival, back row, from left, Mrs. Tribute to the River Sarah Thompson, Ms. Tribute to the River Morgan Perrine, Junior Miss Tribute to the River Reghan Cossin, Teen Miss Tribute to the River Hannah Kersey, Miss Tribute to the River Gracie Queen; front row, from left, Little Miss Tribute to the River Braylon Sweeney, Little Mister Tribute to the River Anders Brown and Young Miss Tribute to the River Kabella Fisher. Ashley Durst is the pageant director. More from Tribute to the River inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Ed Lowe | Courtesy