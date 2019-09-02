Celebrating life along the river

Saturday night, the band Right Turn Clyde, from Cincinnati, Ohio, entertains festival goers at Tribute to the River in Point Pleasant.

Contestants for the Tribute to the River pageant enter the amphitheater at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

Miss Tribute to the River Gracie Queen congratulates Little Mister Tribute to the River Anders Brown.

Butch Leport presents Jack Fowler with the Lifetime Achievement Award given each year to someone who has dedicated themselves to the river industry.

Once again, the fireworks display at Tribute to the River were a hit with festival goers.

This young man and goat share a moment at the petting zoo offered at Tribute to the River.

The kids games tent, hosted by Point of Faith Church, were busy Saturday afternoon at Tribute to the River.

This young man competes for prizes in the kids games tent.

Several sternwheelers dock at Tribute to the River as did the Hoosier State vessel from American Electric Power which was open for public tours.

While sternwheelers dock, this vessel in the distance keeps pushing along the Ohio River.

A scene from the line throw competition.

Competing for prizes at Tribute to the River.

Jack Fowler tosses a memorial wreath into the Ohio River at the conclusion of a service for deceased river men and women at Tribute to the River. Also pictured, Butch Leport. Not pictured, Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings who assisted in the ceremony.