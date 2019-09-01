Fatal accident reported on Ohio 7

GALLIPOLIS — One person has died and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gallipolis Post is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Ohio 7 at the intersection of Ohio 218.

Wendell L. Rossiter, III, 20, Gallipolis, was southbound on Ohio 7 in a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle, while Dakota J. Oxyer, 22, Gallipolis, was northbound on Ohio 7 in a 2016 Nissan Altima.

According to the press release, Oxyer attempted to turn left onto Ohio 218 and reportedly failed to yield while turning left and struck Rossiter’s vehicle in the side. Rossiter’s vehicle reportedly continued off the right side of the roadway overturning and ejecting the driver. Rossiter suffered fatal injuries. The press release states Rossiter was reportedly not wearing a safety belt.

Oxyer and a passenger suffered incapacitating injuries and were both transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital via Med Flight. The press release states Oxyer and the passenger were both reportedly wearing safety belts.

The roadway was closed for around two hours as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

