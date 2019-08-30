Riding out the storm

The bleachers clear in Mason during Friday’s contest between the Wahama White Falcons and Ravenswood Red Devils due to severe weather. Several games were delayed thanks to lightning, rain and wind which welcomed the start of the 2019 high school football season across the area. In Mason County, while Wahama played at home, Hannan began its season at Parkerburg Catholic while Point Pleasant begins its season Sept. 13 at Gallia Academy. More on the outcome of Friday’s games at www.mydailyregister.com and in Tuesday’s edition.

Bryan Walters | OVP