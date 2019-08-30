Helping local animal shelters

APPLE GROVE — An evening filled with shopping, bingo games, and raising funds for local animal shelters is just around the corner.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. at the Valley Volunteer Fire Department located at 28409 Huntington Road in Apple Grove, a bingo fundraiser will take place for local animal shelters.

All are welcome to attend this event and admission is free. To be able to participate in the bingo games, individuals must be 18 or older and it costs $10 to participate in a bingo game and $5 for each additional game played.

Vendors will be set up during the event as well, so those in attendance can shop around. Currently, there will be 17 different vendors set up that evening. Local and independent merchants are also putting together baskets and other donated items for the winners of the bingo games.

Event Organizer Jesica Cornell shared she decided to have this fundraiser in honor of her Ms. Paws and Claws pageant title that she has through the Mason County Animal Shelter.

“A majority of the money raised will go to purchase items for the Mason County Animal Shelter because that is where my pageant title is through,” said Cornell. “The rest of the money will to be used to purchase a couple items for other shelters in the area. The animals need it because they have no one and this would make the stay in the shelter a little easier.”

Those attending the event may also bring donations for the animal shelters as well such as dog and cat food, cat litter, and cleaning supplies.

The Paws and Claws Pageant is an event in which all donations and proceeds benefit local animal shelters in the Mid -Ohio Valley area. The 2019 Paws and Claws Pageant will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. More information to be announced.

