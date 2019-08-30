Shelter pets of the week

This week’s Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include an eight-week old female kitten with unique, calico markings and a doe-eyed Beagle named Myra.

Sassy the cat is described by shelter staff as a friendly, sweet and socialized kitten ready to find a home and lap to call her own.

Myra the Beagle is a two year-old female who has a shy side but is very friendly. Myra, with her sweet disposition, is also looking for that person or family to call her own.

Both Sassy and Myra are in need of forever homes and are ready to be someone’s best friend. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Normal shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. (Note: The shelter is closed this Monday for Labor Day.)