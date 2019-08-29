Five to compete for ‘Miss Tribute to the River’ contest

POINT PLEASANT — The annual festival celebrating life and work on the river has added a special feature this year.

The inaugural Tribute to the River Pageant will take place this weekend during the Tribute to the River Festival located at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

On Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 6 p.m., 11 contestants will compete for the titles of Teen, Miss, Ms., and Mrs. Tribute to the River.

The contestants are as follows: Mrs. contestants include Krystal Rectenwald, April Montgomery, and Sarah Thompson; Ms. contestants include Christy Piggott and Morgan Perrine; Teen Miss contestant is Hannah Kersey; and Miss Contestants are Anna Litchfield, Gracie Queen, Alexis Lloyd, McKenzie Roush, and Cierra Rollins.

Following, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m., a children’s pageant will take place. Girls between the ages of five-12 and boys between the ages of five-six are invited to register to compete Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the Riverfront Park. The entry fee is $20 and the divisions are as follows: Little Miss/Little Mister, ages five-six; Young Miss, ages seven-nine; and Junior Miss, ages 10-12.

For additional information, please contact Pageant Director Ashley Durst at 304-593-1302.

Information was provided by Ashley Durst for this article.

McKenzie Roush https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_RiverGirl1.jpg McKenzie Roush Gracie Queen https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_RiverGirl2.jpg Gracie Queen Cierra Rollins https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_RiverGirl3.jpg Cierra Rollins Alexis Lloyd https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_RiverGirl4.jpg Alexis Lloyd Anna Litchfield https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_RiverGirl5.jpg Anna Litchfield https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-19.jpg