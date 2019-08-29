Bryant passes away following cancer battle

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — On Wednesday evening one of the area’s young soldiers left the battlefield.

Peacefully, Lewis Bryant Jr. passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday.

It stated on the Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie Facebook page on Wednesday, “This evening Lewie took his last breath and went to heaven. Please keep Tabbie, his siblings, and all family in your prayers. We thank everyone for all the prayers and love.”

A funeral service will be held for Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in The First Church of God’s auditorium in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. with services by Crow Hussell Funeral Home following at 5:30 p.m., Pastor Bo Burgess will be the officiant.

Bryant fought hard against metastatic osteosarcoma, an aggressive type of rare bone cancer for over a year.

Funeral service announced

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

