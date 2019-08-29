Senior events for September

With September comes the first day of Fall, and senior citizens in Mason County will be learning about the myths of older adult falls when the 12th annual Falls Prevention Awareness Day is observed Sept. 23.

According to the monthly newsletter, “The Senior Scene,” seniors will learn that one in three senior adults, or about 12 million, fall every year in the United States. Falling is not a normal part of aging, according to the National Council on Aging, and steps can be taken to prevent a fall.

Seniors will be learning these, and other facts, at the two county senior citizen centers. The Gene Salem Senior Center is located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, while the Mason Senior Center is located at the corner of Second and Horton streets in Mason.

Many other activities will take place during September, including the following at the Salem Center:

Sept. 11 – Wellness checks with Ruth Upton, R.N., at 10:30 a.m.;

Sept. 11 – “Cholesterol Education, Prostate Cancer,” with Malissa Slone, R.N., at 10:30 a.m.;

Sept. 17 – Crafts with Yvette at 10 a.m.; and,

Sept. 24 – “Medigap Policies,” a SHIP presentation by Ann Dalton at 11 a.m.

Regular activities at the Point Pleasant center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays; the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays; and church service on Thursdays. All start at 10 a.m.

September activities in Mason include:

Sept. 9 – “Disability Rights of West Virginia,” by Sarah Cavender at 10:30 a.m.;

Sept. 25 – “Medigap Policies” with Ann Dalton at 11:30 a.m.; and,

Sept. 30 – Crafts with Missie at 10 a.m.

Regular activities at the Mason center include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Lunches are served at both centers on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. There is a suggested meal donation, but no one is denied a meal due to inability to pay. For anyone under the age of 60, lunch can be purchased at the centers for $5.25.

The senior centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

