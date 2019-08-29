Country Fall Festival royalty

POINT PLEASANT — A new court has been chosen to reign over this year’s Country Fall Festival.

Those claiming the Country Fall Festival titles were Peyton Crouch, Wee Miss Queen; Lillie McCoy, Tiny Miss Queen; Henley Taylor, Little Miss Queen; Cole Washington, Little Mister King; Makayla Billings, Young Miss Queen; Katie Cullen, Junior Miss Queen; Emma Luikart, Teen Miss Queen; Kaitlin Lloyd, Miss Queen; Susie Potter, Ms. Queen; and Makayla Hall, Mrs. Queen.

The pageant was held Sunday, Aug. 25 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. This year marked the 10th Anniversary for the pageant, and boasted 66 contestants vying for the 2019 titles.

A formers’ queen reception was also held for past titleholders prior to the start of the pageant, and those in attendance were also recognized on stage.

This year was also the first year a Little Mister King was selected. Cole Washington of Gallipolis, Ohio emerged from a field of two other contestants to claim the very first title. He is the six year old son of Greg and Shawnda Washington. He also won Best Personality. Landon Frank took home Photogenic along with Prettiest Hair and Best Attire. Anthony Brinkman won Prettiest Eyes and Prettiest Smile.

The Little Miss title went to Henley Taylor, age seven, daughter of Chris and Nicole Taylor of Ashton. Addillyn Stewart took home first runner up and Prettiest Hair. Second runner up went to Bria Parsons who also won Best Dress. Third runner up went to Shalyn Lyons who also took home Prettiest Eyes, and fourth runner up went to Kabella Fisher who also won Best Personality. Miss Photogenic was won by Vivienne Montgomery, and Ava Frank won Prettiest Smile in this age group.

In the Wee Miss division, Peyton Crouch of Hurricane won. She is the three-year old daughter of Mike and Heather Crouch. First runner up was Neveah Bates; second runner up went to Avery Brunty; and third runner up was awarded to Aeriella Burns. Brunty also won Photogenic and Best Dress. Other optional winners were Peyton Crouch, Prettiest Eyes; Burns, Prettiest Hair; Saddie Gust, Prettiest Smile; and Bates, Best Personality.

Lillie McCoy, five, of Sitka, Ky., won Tiny Miss. Her parents are Megan and Shawn McCoy. McCoy also won Photogenic and Prettiest Hair. First runner up was Harleigh Jordan who also won the optional for Prettiest Smile. Second runner up was Kelsey Lawson who also won Prettiest Hair. Other optional winners were Josalyn Barr, Best Dress; and Kenley Pullen, Best Personality.

Makayla Billings, the eight-year old daughter of Jared and Sarah Billings of Gallipolis Ferry, claimed the Young Miss title. Billings also won Best Personality. The first runner up in this age group was Kayleigh Johnson who also won Photogenic and Best Dress. Second runner up was Izabella Gillispie who also got the award for Prettiest Smile. Cadence Clark won the optional for Prettiest Hair, and Leighanna Williams got Prettiest Eyes.

In the Junior Miss division, Katie Cullen won. She is the 11-year old daughter of Kayla Blair and Sean Cullen of Mason. Cullen also won Best Personality. Leigha Kingery was named first runner up and also won Best Dress. Joely Casto was second runner up and won Prettiest Hair. Shelby Plants won third runner up and also got Prettiest Eyes. Shalynn Billingsley took home the Photogenic Award and Prettiest Smile.

Taking home the Teen title was Emma Luikart, 14, of Leon. She is the daughter of Christopher and Janice Luikart. First runner up and Prettiest Hair went to Clairy Keefer. Trinity Epling won Prettiest Smile and second runner up. Third runner up went to Shelby Anderson who also won Best Gown and Prettiest Eyes. Fourth runner up went to Kortlan Bush. Mallory Dennis won the Photogenic Award, and Kimberly Smith won Best Down on the Farm Wear.

Kaitlin Lloyd, 17, of Apple Grove, won the Miss title. She is the daughter of Amber and Jason Lloyd. She also won Prettiest Hair. Emma-Marie Tomlinson was named as the first runner up and winner of Prettiest Smile. Jasmine Rainey won Photogenic, Best Gown, and Prettiest Eyes. And Paige Denney won Best Down on the Farm Wear.

Taking home the Ms. title was Susie Potter, 33, of Goldsboro, N.C. Potter also won Best Gown and Prettiest Eyes. Kaitlyn Devins took home first runner up, and optionals for Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Smile. Katie Bowen won Photogenic.

In the Mrs, division, Makayla Hall, 24, of LeRoy, won. She is married to Ricky Hall Jr. She also won Best Down on the Farm Wear and Prettiest Smile. First runner up went to April Montgomery who also won Prettiest Eyes. Angela Long won Best Gown and Tauletha Chaffin won Photogenic and Prettiest Hair in the Mrs. division.

Other winners included the Print Model Award and the Fan Favorite Award. Both of these went to Leighanna Williams of nine year old daughter of Jessica Williams of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Trinity Epling also won the Print Model Award for the Queen’s Royalty, and Katlin Clark was voted on by the contestants as Miss Congeniality.

The new court will reign over the Country Fall Festival that will take place at the West Virginia State Farm Museum on Oct. 5-6. During the festival, there will also be a Pretty Baby Contest for boys and girls, newborn to four years old. Contact Pageant Director Delyssa Edwards at 740-245-4427 for any questions about the contest.

Information and photos for this article were submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

The newly crowned Country Fall Festival Royalty includes: front row, Peyton Crouch, Wee Miss Queen; second row, Lillie McCoy, Tiny Miss Queen; Henley Taylor, Little Miss Queen; and Cole Washington, Little Mister King. Third row, Makayla Billings, Young Miss Queen; and Katie Cullen, Junior Miss Queen. Reigning over this year's Country Fall Festival will be, from left, Susie Potter, Ms. Queen; Emma Luikart, Teen Miss Queen; Kaitlin Lloyd, Miss Queen; and Makayla Hall, Mrs. Queen.

Festival returns Oct. 5-6