Annual banquet to honor officers

POINT PLEASANT — The seventh annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet will include the announcement of the officer of the year award with speaker Mike Stuart, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, delivering the keynote speech.

The banquet, sponsored by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club, is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at the First Church of God Worship Center in Point Pleasant. The dinner is free and open to all law enforcement officers and their families.

Stuart started his position on Jan. 9, 2018. His priorities as United States Attorney include attacking the drug/opiate crisis, reducing violent crime, and reinvigorating public corruption and asset recovery efforts. Prior to taking office as United States Attorney, Stuart practiced law as a member in the Charleston office of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. There, he was co-chair of the firm’s corporate services and tax practice group. He focused on corporate law, energy and commercial transactions, securities, and government relations. He counseled a wide variety of clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, business development, mergers, dissolutions, financing, and management. Stuart also previously worked at K&L Gates in Boston, Mass. Before practicing law, he worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Pittsburgh, Pa. Stuart and wife Katrina have two daughters, Isabella and Audrey.

The officer of the year award will be announced during the event with all law enforcement departments given the opportunity to nominate one or more law enforcement officers from either their own department or another department within Mason County. The chief or department head from law enforcement agencies will coordinate the nomination process for the award and will provide officers the necessary forms to make recommendations.

Qualifications for nomination include, recognition of an exceptional act, achievements and/or meritorious service that exceed the normal expectations of job performance including, but not limited to, acts of personal heroism, crime prevention, detective work, community relations, juvenile programs, traffic safety, and/or innovative approaches to public service.

Officers are asked to coordinate with their department head and/or chief the number in each party which will be attending the banquet at its new location this year.

The dinner is meant to honor all Mason County Law Enforcement Officers for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices made to protect and serve the communities of Mason County.

Information submitted by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club.

