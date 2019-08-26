Patterson turns up Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony welcomes Brent Patterson as this week’s featured performer at Hot Summer Nights.

According to a press release from the FAC, “Patterson performs folk-rock, Americana and acoustic roots music. Raised in Meigs County, he followed the leanings of his musical family and began performing in public at the age of 14. His early music was strongly influenced by the tight harmonies and strong melodies of the traditional Appalachian and country music around him. A seven-year stint in New York City, after college, exposed him to a wide array of musical and performance styles and broadened his repertoire by adding Celtic and contemporary folk songs in the mix.”

Patterson said, “I learned a great deal, by performing in one of the biggest and most competitive entertainment markets in the country.”

The FAC release continued, “Featuring a diverse repertoire, his live acoustic shows are a mixture of favorites, drawn from the deep catalogues of songwriters, such as John Prine, Neil Young, James Taylor and contemporary favorites, such as Josh Ritter. He has performed at a number of events and venues in Ohio and beyond, including Paddy Reilly’s Pub in New York City, the Shamrock Club in Columbus, Merry Ploughboy in Buffalo, New York, and Pier 35 Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland. Regionally, he plays at a variety of restaurants, clubs, wineries, breweries, festivals and private events.”

As he says, “It’s important to me that my shows are unique, enjoyable and accessible events for everyone who attends. Music is a mutual transfer of energy and I try to give back a lot to my audience,” he added, “I urge everyone to support live, local music, whenever they have the chance. We’re blessed to live in an area, rich in musical talent, and I look forward to joining the roster of excellent local musicians, who’ve performed as part of the Hot Summer Nights series.”

Gates will open Thursday evening at the Pavilion, on the grounds at the French Art Colony, at 6 p.m. The dinner menu this week will include tacos in a bag for $6 along with a cash bar. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www.frenchartcolony.orgor call 740 -446-3834. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information provided by the FAC.

Meigs native Brent Patterson returns to Hot Summer Nights. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Brent-Patterson-photo.jpg Meigs native Brent Patterson returns to Hot Summer Nights. Courtesy photo