Shelter pets of the week

This week’s Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include Zoey, a female cat with unique, calico coloring and a dog named Tucker with expressive, puppy dog eyes.

Zoey the cat is around one year old and is already spayed. She is a sweet girl who likes to snuggle and is waiting for her forever home.

Tucker is a lovable boy with a sweet disposition waiting on that special person or special family – whichever comes first. About five years old, he is a a Redbone Coonhound-Labrador mix.

Both Tucker and Zoey are in need of forever homes and are ready to be someone’s best friend. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.