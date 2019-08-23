Posted on by

Shelter pets of the week


Tucker the dog is described as “a sweet boy.”


This week’s Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include Zoey, a female cat with unique, calico coloring and a dog named Tucker with expressive, puppy dog eyes.

Zoey the cat is around one year old and is already spayed. She is a sweet girl who likes to snuggle and is waiting for her forever home.

Tucker is a lovable boy with a sweet disposition waiting on that special person or special family – whichever comes first. About five years old, he is a a Redbone Coonhound-Labrador mix.

Both Tucker and Zoey are in need of forever homes and are ready to be someone’s best friend. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

