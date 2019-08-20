Mason wastewater upgrade funding

MASON — The Mason Town Council is looking at funding options for the second phase of a wastewater upgrade project, it was announced at the most recent meeting.

Attending were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Becky Pearson, Steve Ohlinger, and Sharon Kearns.

While the first phase of the project is completed, and consisted of improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, the second phase will involve the sewer lines throughout the town. Both the mayor and Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development outlined the project.

Dennis said Town Supervisor Aaron Woolard, along with representatives from Triad Engineering, will be using a special camera to record the condition of the lines throughout the municipality. The camera results will determine which lines need to be left alone, repaired, or replaced, and will take about six months to complete.

In the meantime, Elliott said the West Virginia Water Development Authority will be approached by the town for low interest rate loans to complete the assessment and planning stages of the project. Once that has been completed, Elliott said the West Virginia Infrastructure Council, which serves as a clearinghouse for projects, will be contacted for funding options for the construction portion of the upgrade. She added the town has to meet certain requirements for the different funding agencies, and the town will have to see which source they qualify for.

In other action, the council:

Approved a drawdown for both the water and wastewater projects as submitted by Elliott;

Accepted the resignation of Kendall Roush as a part-time police officer;

Heard a report that the crosswalk at the Walmart plaza entrance is not functioning properly and is being worked on;

Announced the extended water project in a portion of Clifton is nearing completion;

Agreed to have a tree removed from town property after a portion of it fell on a resident’s mobile home; and,

Voted to begin accepting credit/debit cards after the necessary equipment is received, with the $1 plus 2.2 percent transaction fee being passed to the customers using the cards.

The next regular meeting will be held Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

