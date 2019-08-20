To ‘Honor and Remember’

An Honor and Remember Flag, which was presented to Point Pleasant City Council from representatives from the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers organization is now flying high near the Gold Star Mothers Monument in the courtyard of the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. On Tuesday, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson presented the flag to County Commissioner Rick Handley to be placed in the courtyard which is owned by the county. For now, the flag hangs on the existing flagpole but the plan is to eventually place it on another flagpole at the monument. Pictured with the flag, from left, are Handley, Tatterson, Pam Thompson, library director, Denny Bellamy, tourism director, Billings.

