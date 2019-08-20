Summer days at Krodel Park

Though school is starting back up this week and summer is starting to wind down, individuals still have warm days to spend at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant doing several sorts of activities including fishing and enjoying time on the lake. Also, time at the Point Pleasant Splash Pad needs to be put in as it will be closed for the season on Sept. 14. The splash pad is closed this week and will re-open on Aug.24, then it will only be open on Saturday’s, 10-6 p.m. for general attendance. However, it will be available for parties throughout the week. The Yak Shack will be open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 14, more open dates may be announced at a later date for Yak Shack.

