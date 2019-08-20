New Haven Municipal Pool losing water

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Town Council will use the fall season to find out why the municipal pool continued to lose water throughout the summer, it was announced at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Grant Hysell, Steve Carpenter, and Matt Shell.

Shell, who also serves as recreation director, said a major amount of water had to be added to the pool three times during the swim season. Some of that was due to children splashing and evaporation from the hot weather. One week, however, the pool lost nearly a foot and a half of water, Shell stated.

The councilman said once the season concludes, he would like to have a section of concrete near the pool dug up. The area, Shell said, is where the basement of the former community center was located. He said he would like to see if the water lines to the pool are leaking, and why the concrete in that area keeps shifting.

It is feared the basement was filled with concrete blocks and other debris from the old community center, and is settling over the years. Shell said he would like to replace the water lines with new ones and replace the concrete pad.

Problems with algae also plagued the pool this year due to the heat, as well as the fresh water that was added, thereby diluting chemicals. Shell said the algae is gone and chemical levels are good, but there is a stain on the bottom that will be cleaned when the pool is drained.

The pool will remain open on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The final day for the season will be Labor Day.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Dana Gillispie for a garage, Randy Roush for a garage, Jerry Arnold for a porch, and Marie Weaver for siding and windows;

Set Aug. 29, 1 p.m., as the next water project progress meeting;

Held the first of two readings on a new policy and procedures manual for the water utilities;

Approved a water project drawdown;

Agreed to adjust Aaron Woolard’s salary as water operator from $1,200 a month, to $300 a week;

Granted Michaela Davis a 25-cent per hour pay raise for being an operator in training for the water department;

Announced Tyler Grimm, operator in training for the sewer department, is going to a training in Chicago;

Announced a meeting for Sept. 12, 10 a.m., to meet with officials in order to search for grants for a new garbage truck; and,

Rescinded the termination of a police officer and reinstated him at his previous employment status.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

