Commission recognizes fair royalty

The Mason County Commission recently offered congratulations and recognized the 2019 Mason County Fair Royalty at this week’s commision meeting. Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner was in attendance with Second Runner-up Crimson Cochran. The girls shared highlights about their time at this year’s fair and talked about their year ahead. Those pictured, from left, are Commissioner Sam Nibert, Bruner, Cochran, and Commissioner Tracy Doolitle.

The Mason County Commission recently offered congratulations and recognized the 2019 Mason County Fair Royalty at this week’s commision meeting. Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner was in attendance with Second Runner-up Crimson Cochran. The girls shared highlights about their time at this year’s fair and talked about their year ahead. Those pictured, from left, are Commissioner Sam Nibert, Bruner, Cochran, and Commissioner Tracy Doolitle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_4HRoyalty.jpg The Mason County Commission recently offered congratulations and recognized the 2019 Mason County Fair Royalty at this week’s commision meeting. Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner was in attendance with Second Runner-up Crimson Cochran. The girls shared highlights about their time at this year’s fair and talked about their year ahead. Those pictured, from left, are Commissioner Sam Nibert, Bruner, Cochran, and Commissioner Tracy Doolitle. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP