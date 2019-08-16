‘Flipping’ for friends

POINT PLEASANT — Making home sweet homes has become a goal of one local couple, with the sweetest of the homes going to two of their closest friends.

Lance Thornton and his wife Susan have been busy flipping homes within the city, each home being self funded by the couple.

Recently, one of their flips was for another couple very special to them, Harrison and Phyllis Roe.

“Harrison and Phyllis are amazing people,” said Thornton. “Extremely humble and never ask, but always give. They are the type of people every American wants as a neighbor and friend.”

The Roes are one of the main reasons Thornton and Susan have remained in Point Pleasant. Though age may be wearing on the Roes, they keep their attitudes positive.

“At their age, raising their son, and then putting their retirement on hold in order to raise their grandson, they have said to me a couple times ‘we don’t get any breaks,’ but they say it with a smile,” said Thornton.

Prior to restoring the new home for the Roes, Thornton had flipped a home on English Court. When the Roes saw the next home on Thornton and Susan’s list, what would eventually be their home, they were interested in purchasing it.

Harrison shared Phyllis wanted the home as soon as she saw even in its pre-renovated state, she could see all of the potential and possibilities the home could be.

“They went 100 times over what we even imagined,” said Harrison.

Phyllis added, “We had lived in the same home for over 43 years, this is above our highest expectations.”

Thornton discussed their budget with them and heard their tale of why they were wanting to make a move.

“I was in tears when they told me their story of why they want to move after 40 plus years in their home and why they asked,” said Thornton.

Thornton and his wife decided they were going to give the Roes “the greatest home in Point” and at a price that was quite the surprise for the couple.

“We have put in close to $90,000 on improvements in the house alone,” said Thornton. “We funded 100 percent of the improvements and helped them through the home buying assistance as this is a scary and major change for them.”

“To start our next season in life in this home is beyond our dreams,” said Harrison. “We are so thankful we have developed this friendship with them, Lance and Susan have been a blessing to us since we first met them.”

Thornton and Susan made the Roes new home fully American Disability Association friendly as well as upgraded the home with all new wiring, plumbing, windows, roofing, and flooring. They made the home energy and cost efficient as well with the lighting, water heater, and HVAC unit. The entire home is one level, making it more of a comfort to Phyllis as she will be undergoing knee surgeries in the near future and their other home had multiple levels and stairs.

“The key to our goal was not to just get them an amazing and beautiful home, but an amazing home that also saves them a lot of money so they can start and enjoy their retirement,” said Thornton.

Thornton and Susan surprised the Roe’s with their special gift inviting the Roe’s church family to celebrate with them including Pastor Bob Patterson and several members of the congregation from the The First Church of God. Pastor Patterson said a blessing over the home for the couple.

Phyllis shared the blessing over the home from Pastor Patterson and their church family was when everything became real, bringing tears to her eyes and streaming down her cheeks.

“Harrison and Philly are people who are great ambassadors of our community and always wanting to help, drive the church bus, feed the poor, and volunteer for most anything people ask for help. There are no other two people in this area who deserve this more,” said Thornton. “I am proud to say I am a resident of Point Pleasant because of this beautiful couple.”

Harrison could not say “we are blessed” enough when talking about this special gift him and Phyllis received from Thornton and Susan. They went above and beyond to make Phyllis’ wishes come true.

“This is more than a home, it’s about what the company does, make the homes of people’s dreams,” said Harrison. “This is a blessing I hope everyone can experience in their life, some how, in some way.”

An open house will be held at the Roe’s new home located at 147 Taylor Road in Point Pleasant located off Camp Conley on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for anyone and everyone to take a tour through the home.

In a few weeks, the Roes will be fully moved in to their new home.

Thornton and Susan have purchased two more homes on North Park Drive for renovations, which will make four homes total under contract.

“We want to help and build pride in our community,” said Thornton. “We have purchased three more homes in Point (Pleasant) that are in terrible condition and looks and continue making beautiful homes for good people at an extremely affordable price. I want to take the worst homes in our town and make them the most beautiful and make them affordable to most anyone. If you’re paying $500 per month in rent, you can buy one of our homes. I want to beautify our town and take the very small profit and move to the next home.”

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

