School busing routes released for 2019-20

Mason County Schools has released information regarding its bus routes for the 2019-20 school year.

Listed are the school bus routes, bus drivers, some of the roads they will be traveling, and the times for pick-up. Students need to be at their designated bus stop five minutes before the bus arrives.

Point Pleasant Area Routes

Bus # 104, Laura Bonecutter, Phone 675-4394, Sp. Needs route

Bus # 2071, Ron Thomas, Phone # (304) 593-5012, Gordon Creek Rd.- 6:47, Little 16 mile Creek Rd.- 6:57, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:05 Beale Elementary – 7:35, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 2083, Jami Shobe, Phone # (304) 674-3122, Elias Rd. – 7:02, Board Church Rd.- 7:06, Oak Grove Rd.- 7:10, Sandhill Rd. – 7:13, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, PPIS- 7:37, PPPS – 7:45

Bus # 2085, Vacancy, Phone # , Ivy Durst Rd.- 6:25, Waterloo Rd. – 6:36, Pine Grove Rd. – 6:54, Quinton Lane – 7:00, Dunham Rd. – 7:04, Leon Elem. – 7:19, Route # 2 – 7:28. PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:53

(Students from Bus # 193 and # 194 will transfer to Bus # 2085 and will be expressed to PP Jr./ Sr. HS)

Bus #182, Daniel Settle, Phone # (304) 563-0164, Clendenin Pike – 7:10, Sand Fork Rd. – 7:14, Clendenin Pike again – 7:24, Route # 2 – 7:30, Plymale Lane – 7:35, Beale Elementary – 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 143, Andy Tucker, Phone # (304) 675-7942 , 857-8654, Kingtown Rd. , – 7:15, Krodel Park Lane – 7:18, Neil Rd. – 7:21, Point Pleasant Post Office on Main St. – 7:24, 1st St. – 7:28, Point Clinic – 7:33, Ninth & Viand St. – 7:34, Chef House – 7:34, PPPS – 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, Early Education – 7:55,

PP Jr./Sr HS – 8:05

Bus # 101, John Absten, Phone # (304) 812-5102, Route # 35 – 6:45, Three Mile Rd. – 6:48, Cornstalk Rd. – 6:05, Route # 817 – 7:09, Town of Henderson – 7:21, Transfer with Bus 163 in Henderson – 7:22, Walker Lane – 7:26, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:38, PPIS – 7:47

Bus # 2073, Todd Burris (304) 857- 2919– Black Oak – 6:36, Route # 35 – 6:42, Pond Branch Road – 6:47, Route # 35 again – 7:05, Transfer with Vickie Flora, Bus # 131 at Ralph Burns Parking Lot in Henderson – 7:20, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32

Bus # 103, Paul Nichols, Phone # (304) 675- 6085, Redman Ridge – 6:40, Hill Top Rd. – 6:43, Three Mile Rd. – 6:47, Salt Creek 6:55, Horse Lick Rd. – 7:14, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:21, Beale School – 7:30, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 2081, Alan Durst, (Special Needs Bus) Phone # (304) 675-6089, Route is yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 102, Les Hanson, Phone # (304) 675-7368, Jordan Landing – 7:14, Camp Conley Rd. – 7:21, Driftwood Lane – 7:28, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Robinson & 62 – 7:35, Parrish Ave, 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, PPPS – 7:50, Magic Years – 7:58

Bus # 111, Don Matheny, Phone # (304) 675-3298, Hidden Valley Rd. – 6:55, Robinson Creek Rd. – 7:00, Potters Creek Rd. – 7:10, Rt. 62 – 7:27, Tree Farm on Rt. # 62 – 7:21, Sawmill on Route # 62 north – 7:27. Fair Ground Rd. – 7:36, Jordan Landing – 7:42, K & K Mobile Home Park – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:52, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 123, Rodney Gleason # (304) 593-2806, Bethel Rd. -7:20, Letart Rd. – 7:24, Meadowbrook – 7:35, Sandhill Rd. – 7:45, PPIS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:51, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:54, PPPS – 8:01

Bus # 125, Randy Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Long Hollow Rd. – 7:00, Rt. 2, – 7:20, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:28, Jericho Rd. 7:33, Mason Blvd. – 7:46 PPPS – 7:47, PPIS – 7:53, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:03

Bus # 134, David Downing, Phone # (304) 675-0431, Jackson Ave. towards 22nd Street – 7:04, Madison Ave. & 22nd St. – 7:05, Madison Ave. & 26th St. – 7:07, Jefferson Ave. – 7:10, Lincoln Ave. – 7:12, English Rd. – 7:20, Education Station – 7:23, South Burdette – 7:26, North Burdette – 7:27, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, PPIS – 7:35, Jefferson Ave.– 7:39, PPPS – 7:43

Bus # 145, Sherry McDaniel, Phone # (304) 882-2381, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education and Transportation Dept.

Bus # 142, Jeremy Huffman, Phone # (304) 593-8799, (Special Needs Bus)

Pine Grove-6:50 AM- Plummer Drive – 7:00 AM – Chestnut Ridge- 7:08 AM – Ten Mile Rd. – 7:15 AM – Roosevelt Elem. 7:30 AM- PPPS 7:40 AM- PPIS 7:45 AM & PPHS – 7:50 AM.

Bus # 131, Vickie Flora, Phone # (304) 675-5458, Guise Creek – 6:40, Jeffers Ridge – 6:45, Little Sixteen Mile Rd. – 6:55, Transfer at Burns Trucking – 7:20 (Transfer with Bus # 2073) Route # 2 – 7:26, Beale School – 7:40

Bus # 133, Brenna Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Bottom of Letart Rd. – 6:58, Sandhill Rd. & Radical Lane – 7:03, Sandhill Rd. & Butcher Lane – 7:20, Sandhill Rd. & Stony Brook – 7:23, Sandhill Rd. & Oshel Rd. – 7:27, Finch Drive (Old Foxes Pizza) – 7:35, PPIS – 7:40, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPPS – 7:58

Bus # 162, Nina Shobe, Phone (304) 675-1368, Chestnut Ridge Pick-ups 6:55, Route # 2 and Jennings Rd., 7:05, Tombleson Rd. – 7:11, Route # 2 again at 7:16, Roosevelt School – 7:25 (High School Students will transfer to Bus # 2092 and Bus # 2092 will proceed on to PP Jr./Sr. HS

Bus # 115, Charlie Perry, Phone # (304) 593-4227, (1st Run for PP Jr./Sr. HS *Note: Jr. High Students only, Early Education Station Students, and PPIS Students) Windsor Court– 7:07, 2015 Jefferson Ave. – 7:08, 1305 Viand St. – 7:11, Homeless Shelter – 7:14, Kanawha Street – 7:17, North Main Street – 7:20, Magic Years – 7:21, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:25, Early Education Station M-Thurs. only – 7:29, PPIS – 7:30 (2nd Run for PPPS Students Only) 2113 Jefferson – 7:35, Homeless Shelter – 7:40, Kanawha St. – 7:43, North Main St. – 7:45, Magic Years – 7:47, PPPS – 7:50

Bus # 153, Scott Cochran, Phone # (304) 895-3553, Thomas Ridge – 6:48, Eagle Ridge – 6:56, Bud Chattin Rd. 7:04, Sandtown – 7:08, Route # 2 – 7:17, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Rt. # 2 – 7:31, Old Tobacco King Pick-up for High School Students only! – 7:43, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 154, Chris Rimmey, Phone # (304) 675-1165, Oshel Rd. on the Meadowhill Drive side – 6:45, Ridge Rd. – 6:49, Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:00, 2nd stop at Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:20, Route # 2 -7:21, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30 (*Note: No Point Pleasant Primary Students or Point Pleasant Intermediate School Students on this Route)

Bus # 151, Tiger Rice, Phone # (304) 895-3995, Hupp Run Rd. – 6:50, Kensey Durst Rd. – 6:56, Route # 87 – 7:03, Route # 2 – 7:25, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 163, Patrick Hill, Phone # (304) 675-5910, Lower Five Mile Rd. 6:35, Paw Paw & 5 Mile – 6:37, 5 Mile & Redmond Ridge – 6:44, – Canterbury Rd. & 5 Mile – 6:46, Jim Hill Rd – 6:54, – Taylor Ridge & Jim Hill Rd. – 6:54, – Henderson Transfer with Bus # 101 – 7:13 AM, – Walker Lane & 817, – 7:15, – Corner of Henderson Street & Chestnut Street, (area by Poor Boys Tire) , – 7:16. Salt Creek & Rt. 2, – 7:20, – Huntington Road/Rt. 2 ,- 7:22 . Beale Elementary 7:33 AM

Bus # 172, Stephen Holley, Phone # (304)304-377-0184, Fork of Arbuckle Creek and Oldaker Rd.– 6:31, Arbuckle Rd. – 6:55, Rt. # 62 – 6:59, Rt. # 62 & Palm Lane, Rt. # 2 & Waterloo Rd. – 7:15, Leon Elem. School – 7:18,

(Bus # 172 will transfer HS Students to Bus # 2044 at Leon Elem. School and Express them to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 173, Michael Stover, Phone #(304) 675-5795, Debbie Rd. – 7:05, Greer Rd. – 7:15, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:30, South Park Drive – 7:42, North Park Drive – 7:46, PPPS – 7:49, PPIS – 7:52, PP Jr./ Sr. HS – 7:58, Early Education Station – 8:04

Bus # 183, Kenneth Blessing, Phone # (304) 895-8730, Ten Mile Creek Rd. – 6:25, Pine Grove – 6:43, Leon Baden Rd. – 6:50, Leon Elem. School – 7:18 (Bus # 2034 will transfer HS Students to 2085 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 184, , Brandon McNeal Phone # (740) 645-9675, Gunville – 6:40, Beech Fork Rd. – 6:50, Locust Ridge – 7:50, Tribble Rd. – 7:14, Rt. # 62 – 7:17, Leon Grade School – 7:25, (HS Students from Bus # 172 will transfer to Bus 2044 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS) Route # 62 and the bottom of Dead Man’s Curve 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 192, Doris Settle, Phone # (304) 576-4143, Seven Mile Rd. – 6:38, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:43, Megan Lane Trailer Park on Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:59, Ashton Elem. – 7:05, Rt. # 2 & Herford Lane – 7:12 Pinto Lane– 7:23, Beale Elem. School – 7:30, Route # 2 and Gill Lane – 7:37, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55

Bus # 194, Tony Smith, Phone # (304) 458-1702, Waterloo Rd./Smith Rd. – 6:27, Capehart Rd. – 6:30, Cabin Ridge Rd. – 6:41, Tribble Rd. – 6:53, Callispell – 7:03, Rt. # 62 – 7:13, Main St. in Leon – 7:14, Leon Fire Station – 7:17, Leon Elem. School – 7:19 (Bus # 2064 will Transfer HS Students with Bus # 2085 to Express to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 2065, David Dewees, Phone # (304) 675-2099, Plain Valley Rd. – 7:14, Rayburn Rd. – 7:17, Owl Hollow Rd. – 7:26, Left Fork on Plain Valley Rd. – 7:28, Rt. # 62 toward Roosevelt – 7:35, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:38, Rt. # 62 toward Point Pleasant – 7:42, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 141 – Anita Rabel, Phone # (304) 593-3670, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 2091 Joe Thomas ,304-812-7278 Route # 2091 runs in Point Pleasant and is dictated by School and Student Needs) 7:30 – PP Jr./Sr. HS to Pick-up Students for the School for Success.

Bus # 2092, K.D. Hess, Phone # 458-1860, Gunville Rd. – 6:43, Junction of Cain Ridge and Gunville Rd. – 6:47, Rt. # 87 East to the Jackson Co. Line – 7:02, Rt. 87 at the Mason/ Jackson Co. Line – 7: 60, Junction of Creston Rd. and Route # 87 – 7:09, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:50, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55

Hannan/ Ashton Elementary Area Routes

Bus # 2086, Misti Rollins, Phone # (304) 674-9004, Guyan Creek Rd. – 6:50, Hannan Trace Rd. – 6:53, Chandler Ridge Rd. – 7:00, Hannan Trace Rd. once again at 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Hannan HS – 7:40

Bus # 2074, John Casey, Phone # (304) 576-2002, 1893 Ashton-Upland Rd., across from Spanish Oaks – 7:02, Staten Chapel Rd. – 7:07, Buffington Acres – 7:10, Cabell/Mason County Line – 7:14, Smith Market – 7:21, Intersection of Ashton-Upland Rd. & Mt. Olive Rd. – 7:23, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. School – 7:44

Bus # 2072, Wayne Hall, Phone # (304) 576-4201, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:00, Watterson Store – 7:10, Oak Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:15, Mason 80 – 7:26, Ashton Elem. School – 7:32 *Note: Bus # 2072 will be taking the Mason 80 Students home on the PM Run.

Bus # 144, James Denny – Phone # (304) 895-3767, Dry Run Rd. & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:33, McComas Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:35, Dunlavy Rd. – 6:48, Mt. Union Rd. – 7:10, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:23, Ashton Elem. School – 7:40, Hannan HS – 7:54

Bus # 161, David Gardner, Phone # (304) 812-5238, First Stop at 11874 Whitten Ridge –6:50, Intersection of Meadows Hollow Rd. and Whitten Ridge – 6:52, Intersection of Whitten Ridge & Timberwood Lane – 7:04, Intersection of Jolly Rd. & T Cupp Rd. – 7:20, Ashton – Upland Rd. – 7:27, Ashton Elem. – 7:42

Bus # 112, Bobby Powell, Phone # (304) 812 – 2710, Rock Fork Rd. 6:44, Knife Branch Rd. – 6:57, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:06, Rebel Ridge, 7:13, Palestine Rd. – 7:19, Hannan HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. 7:45

Bus # 124, Kathy Bruner, (304) 674-6754, Keister Rd. 6:40, Maddy Rd. 6:45, Keister Rd. again at 6:51, Holmes Rd. – 6:53, Ball Chapel Rd. – 6:54, Holmes Rd. again at 6:55, Eighteen Mile Rd. – 7:06, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:16, Palestine Rd. (Turn-a-round Spot) – 7:21, End of Zid Camp Rd. – 7:22, Ashton-Upland Rd. towards Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:22. Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, Ashton-Upland Rd. – 7:38, Ashton Elem. School – 7:45

Bus # 121, Dwayne Kelly, Phone Number (304) 675-6869, Millstone Rd. – 6:28, Wood School Rd. – 6:34, Duncan Creek Bridge Road turn-a-round – 6:44, Mt. Carmel Rd. 6:45, Pleasant Ridge Rd. – 6:56, Huntington Rd. – 7:10, Beale School 7:15, (*Note: Not accepting transfers from 145 for Hannan Jr./ Sr. HS.) Gallipolis Ferry toward Ashton Elem. – 7:20, Poor Man’s Pawn – 7:27 AM, Ashton Elem. School – 7:34

Bus # 132, Wes Bowen, Phone # (304) 812- 2687, 3760 Mud Run – 6:55, Flatfoot Rd. 6:59, Millstone Rd. – 7:11, Rt. # 2 & Brown Lane – 7:15 Rt. 2 & Friends & Family Trailer Park – 7:16, Rt. # 2 & Hereford Lane – 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Pick-ups on Ashton-Upland Rd, – 7:35, Hannan HS – 7:50

Bus # 2082, Jeff Saunders, Phone # (304) 762-2356, Whitten Ridge – 7:05, Jolly Rd. & T-Cupp Rd. – 7:21, Ashton Upland Rd. – 7:25, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS 7:30, Ashton Elementary School – 7:50

Bus # 2075, Jenny Newell, Phone # (304) 812-0092, Seven Mile Ridge Rd. – 7:01, 7 Mile Rd. & Golden Lane – 7:10, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:17, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Rodeo Hill – 7:22, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Megan Lane – 7:31,Ashton Elem. 7:35 – Pick-up Transfers Students and bus students to Hannan HS. 7:50

Bus # 191, Jason Wymer, Phone # (304) 675-6831, Tabner-Moore Rd. -6:27 Milstone Rd. – 6:35, Duncan Creek – 6:40, Woods School Rd. – 6:50, Milstone Rd. again – 7:00, Ashton Elem. School – 7:35 *Note: Hannan Jr./Sr. HS Students will transfer over to Bus # 132 to go to Hannan

Bus # 2062, Vacancy , 7:03- McKown Branch Rd. – 7:08 Whitten Ridge Rd. – 7:12 – Meadows Hollow – 10327 Whitten Ridge 7:13 – 5376 Whitten Ridge – 7:22. Timberwood – 7:23 – 1100 Whitten Ridge – 7:27, Chapman Drive – 7:28, – Hannan High – 7:36, & Ashton Elem. 7:50.

Wahama High School/ New Haven Elementary Area Routes

Bus # 2084, Kenny Reynolds, Phone # (304) 882-2400, Lieving Rd. – 6:58, Indian Lake Rd. – 7:06, Woodland Rd. – 7:08, Living Rd. 7:18, Lakin Farm Rd. – 7:13, Lieving Rd. again 7:18, Rt. # 62 at the Sawmill – 7:24 (Turn-A-Round Spot), Josephine’s Store on Rt. # 62 – 7:29 , Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:31,Wahama HS – 7:33, Bus Shelter between Martin & Maple Street – 7:36, Bob’s Green House – 7:39, New Haven Elementary School – 7:48

Bus # 2093, Bruce Hendrickson, Phone # (304) 773-5010, Rt. # 62 & Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:15, Clifton Church – 7:16 Route # 62 & Smoke Shack – 7:17, Front & Center St. – 7:22, Front & Horton St. – 7:23, Rt. 2 & VFW – 7:25, Rt. 62 & Mason Golf Course – 7:27, Rt. & 2 & Harvey Rd. – 7:30, New Haven Elem. School – 7:35, Hartford Area – 7:42, New Haven Elem. School – 7:52

Bus # 152, Mike Robinson, Phone # (304) 593-1269, Hanging Rock Rd. – 6:57, Foglesong Rd. – 7:13, Anderson St. – 7:20, Route # 62 South past Wahama HS – 7:24, Turn-A-Round at the United Methodist Church in West Columbia – 7:26, Cedar Hollow Rd. – 7:28, Wahama Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Rt. 62 & Brown St. – 7:38, Rt. 62 & Adam St. – 7:42, New Haven Elementary HS – 7:50

Bus # 2095, Danny Roush, Phone # (304) 674-6253, White Church Rd. –7:07, Sassafras Rd. 7:09, Lieving Rd. 7:20, Gibbstown Rd. – 7:22, Sliding Hill Rd. – 7:27, Fairview Rd. – 7:28, New Haven Elementary School – 7:40, End of Hartford Bridge – 7:52, Moore St. & Rt. 62 – 7:54, Wahama High School – 8:00

Bus # 193, Karen Pauley, Phone # (304) 882-3757, Tatum Dr. – 7:08, Midway Drive – 7:11, Roush & Allendale Dr. – 7:15, Layne Street – 7:17,

Haven Heights – 7:23, New Haven Elem. School to drop off High School Transfers – 7:36, (Second Run for New Haven Elementary Students) Tatum Drive – 7:40, Midway Drive – 7:44 – Hazelwood Dr. – 7:47, Mayo Drive -7:50, Layne Street – 7:53, New Haven Elementary School – 7:57

Bus # 113, Tommy Knapp, Phone # (304)593-5354, Country Corner Café – 6:45, Radical Lane – 6:48, State Route 62 North – 6:57, Chestnut Ridge – 7:03, (Turn-A- Round – 7:07) Tombleson Rd. 7:11, St. Route # 62 again at 7:16, Joe Roush Rd. – 7:20, Butler St. in new Haven – 7:35, New Haven Grade School – 7:36, Route # 62 again at 7:39, Wahama High School – 7:48

Bus # 2094, Tim Thompson, Phone # (304) 593-4113, Gun Club Rd. – 7:02, Quincy Rd. 7:06, Union Camp Ground Rd. 7:15, Supper Club Rd. – 7:23, Sliding Hill – 7:34, New Haven Elem. School – 7:41, Harvey Rd. on Rt. # 62 – 7:49, Mason VFW – 7:51, Mason Furniture Store – 7:53, Wahama HS – 7:56

Bus # 171, Benny Hoffman, Phone # (304) 593-2414, Lieving Road – 6:58, Grimm Rd. – 7:09, Longdale Rd. – 7:12, Route # 62 South – 7:26, Walnut St. – 7:32, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, (Pick-up Transfers at New Haven Elem. School from Bus # 141 at 7:40) Route # 62 again at 7:44, Wahama HS – 7:53

Bus # 181, Roger Bumgarner, Phone # (304) 882-2647, Broad Run Rd. – 7:02, County Rd. # 9 – 7:10, Back on Broad Run at 7:16,Seigrist Ridge Rd. – 7:18, Broad Run Road again – 7:23, Union Rd. – 7:31, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, Old Dollar General Store – 7:43, Wahama High School – 7:53

Bus # 122, Lori Nutter, Phone # (304) 593-1668, Wahama Vocational Route will be determined by Wahama Jr./Sr. HS and the Mason County Career Center.

