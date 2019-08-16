Shelter pets of the week

The Mason County Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week includes an orange tabby kitten named Donkey and Jake the Basset Hound and Shar-Pei mix.

Donkey, who is only eight weeks old, is described as a “very sweet boy” by shelter staff. For anyone looking for a ginger cuddler, Donkey is your boy.

Jake is around five or six y ears old, with shelter staff also describing him as an “incredibly sweet boy” with a unique, expressive, wrinkly face brought on by his Shar-Pei lineage.

Both Jack and Donkey are in need of forever homes and are ready to be someone’s best friend. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.