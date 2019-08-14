‘Tribute to the River’ returns Aug. 29-31

POINT PLEASANT — The annual festival celebrating life and work on the river will be returning at the end of this month.

The Tribute to the River, sponsored by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center, is set to begin on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant with an official welcome by Captain Butch Leport, president of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center Board of Directors.

The festival is no cost to attend and various concessions will be open around Riverfront Park. Sternwheelers and other vessels will be lined up along the dock as well.

Following the welcome, a DJ will start playing some tunes and festival goers will have a chance to take the mic and sing karaoke should they wish from 7:15 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The festivities continue into the weekend, on Friday the evening’s events will kick off with the Tribute to the River Queen’s pageant from 6-8 p.m. After the royalty is chosen, the scheduled Mayor’s Night Out event, sponsored by Mayor Brian Billings, will kick off with performer Karen Allen taking the stage until 9 p.m. when Stephanie Stacy and the Aftermath, sponsored by Country Road Services, will take the stage and close out the evening at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, the day kicks off early with the Captain’s Breakfast at the Point Pleasant Christ Episcopal Church from 8-11 a.m.

The Tribute to the River Junior pageant will be held from 10 a.m.- noon and then from noon-4 p.m., children’s games, a petting zoo, and inflatables, sponsored by the Point of Faith Church and Campbell Family Farm, will be open for play.

Registration for the line throwing competition will be from 1-1:45 p.m. with the competition kicking off at 2 p.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m.

Horse drawn carriage rides, sponsored by Rocky Point Farms, along historic Main Street will be available from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Centering will take place from 5:30-8 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Right Turn Clyde will take the Riverfront amphitheater stage until 11 p.m.

From 9:30-10 p.m., the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center will present their fireworks show.

As with last year, patrons have the opportunity to be a sponsor of the fireworks show by purchasing a “boom,” which is one of the rockets of the fireworks show. Each boom costs $25 and people are welcome to purchase as many “booms” as they desire. The sponsor’s name will be announced once during the day and again prior to the shooting of the rockets.

For further information on the Tribute to the River or to purchase a boom, contact the river museum at (304) 674-0144.

