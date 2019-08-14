Angel’s Furniture opens in Gallipolis

Earlier this month, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Angel’s Furniture in celebration of its Grand Opening. Angel Halley, owner of Angel’s Furniture, welcomed guests and provided hot dogs and hamburgers to community and business members. Gallipolis City Commissioner Tony Gallagher addressed the public and welcomed the new business to the City of Gallipolis. Halley’s friends, family, and staff were in attendance, as well as Chamber Board member Rick Jackson (The Wiseman Agency) and Chamber staff Elisha Orsbon. Also attending to support their fellow Chamber member, Dave Diddle (93.1 The Wolf), Autumn Thomas (Thomas Do It Center) and Jennifer Rose (Edward Jones). Angel’s Furniture is located at 1616 Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio. Current business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday. Find them on Facebook. Pictured is a scene from the ribbon cutting.

