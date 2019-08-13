Point Primary plans Back-to-School Bash

POINT PLEASANT — Even though summer is coming to an end, several schools are making their welcome back full of fun for their students and their parents, including Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS).

The PPPS Back-to-School Bash is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held on the playground.

“It is a great time to meet our students and parents as we show support to our teachers who are beginning to embark on their best year ever,” said PPPS Principal Vickie Workman.

The students along with their parents will have the opportunity to meet their new teacher for their new grade. Also, local high school students will be in attendance to give the students and their parents a tour, so they will be able to see where the student’s new classroom is located as well as explore the school.

Each year, all of the staff at PPPS come together to prepare for this event. The teachers have their rooms set and ready for the first day of school.

“This is a celebration to welcome everyone to our best year ever,” said Workman.

Several friends throughout the community will be in attendance as well for which the students and their parents will be able visit and gather information, some establishments will even have special giveaways. A few to look for will be the Mason County Library, Mason County School’s On-site Health Care Representative from Pleasant Valley Hospital, City National Bank, Farmers Bank, Girl Scout Troops, and more. Also, the PPPS School Nurse and the Title I Team will be set up with information and giveaways as well as some of the PPPS parents.

Students will have the opportunity to tour an ambulance, a fire truck, and a state police car and WBYG Big Country 99 will be providing music. Students can also partake in a scavenger hunt. In order to complete their hunt, the students must get a signature from their counselor, their principal, and their teacher. After all of the signatures are acquired, the students turn in their slip, so their name can be put in for a drawing that will be take place on the first day of school. The winner of the drawing will receive a special “literary” gift.

This event is in an open house fashion, so students and their parents may stop by at anytime during the event.

PPPS will start back up on Wednesday, Aug. 21 and it will be a red carpet event for the students and their parents, explained Workman. The students and their parents will be able to meet up with their new teacher for the year and take a commemorative photo together.

Annual back to school bash set for Aug. 20

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

