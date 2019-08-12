Posted on by

‘Swampfoot’ to Hot Summer Nights


Concert series continues

Hot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday.

Hot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday.


Courtesy photo | FAC

The French Art Colony hosts Hot Summer Nights under its pavilion.


Courtesy photo | FAC

GALLIPOLIS — Hot Summer Nights will feature Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday, Aug. 15.

Swampfoot is an Appalachian one-man folk, blues, roots and punk band fueled by coffee and pinball. With a cigar box guitar, claw hammer banjo, and a suitcase drum. Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion.

Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available for purchase of $6 along with a cash bar throughout evening.

The 2019 Hot Summer Nights season began in May and continues through September. Some of the upcoming shows booked for Hot Summer Nights include: Aug. 29, Brent Patterson; Sept. 5, The Next Level; Sept. 12, The Band Beavercreek; Sept. 19, Jake Dunn; Sept. 26, Hard Reign.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www.frenchartcolony.org or call 740 -446-3834.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Information provided by the FAC.

Hot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Daniel-Joseph-1.jpgHot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday. Courtesy photo | FAC

The French Art Colony hosts Hot Summer Nights under its pavilion.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_6.7-Pav.jpgThe French Art Colony hosts Hot Summer Nights under its pavilion. Courtesy photo | FAC
Concert series continues