Mason County Fair awards and sale

Kade McCutcheon’s reserve champion feeder calf sold for $6 per pound to Pleasant Valley Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Peoples Bank, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Karlee Edmonds’ reserve champion hog sold for $10 per pound to “Mawmaw Newbery in Memory of Leonard Newberry and Pawpaw Edmonds,” representatives also pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Colton Arrington’s grand champion feeder calf sold for $15 per pound to Bend Area Chiropractor, Best Deal Farm Equipment, Ashton Producer and Farm Auction, and Baughman Show Cattle, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Hayley Keefer’s grand champion lamb sold for $31 per pound to City Ice & Fuel, representative Jimmy Bowser pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Leah Hoffman’s grand champion heifer sold for $8.50 per pound to Prim Law Firm and Hoffman Beef Farms, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Braxton Call’s reserve champion goat sold for $55 per pound to Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Ohio Valley Bank Bend Area Office, Stacy A. Call Livestock, WV Paving, LE Sommer, Patriot Meat Processing, James Carroll Livestock, Mt. Hope Auction Co., Cattleman’s Livestock Exchange, and Kiser Livestock, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Kerigan Blake’s grand champion steer sold for $3.75 per pound to Hogg and Zuspan of Mason and Point Pleasant, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Brayden Staats’ reserve champion heifer sold for $5 per pound to Enerfab Tire and Industrial, Blast All, H20 Sun LLC, Precision Pump and Valve Services and Lathrop Trotter, representatives pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Kate Henderson’s reserve champion steer sold for $3.70 per pound to Prim Law Firm, Brian Prim pictured as well as Fair Queen Marlee Bruner.

Winning second place in junior master showmanship, an award sponsored by the Newberry family in memory of Delores Newberry, is Cade Blackshire. Also pictured are representatives of the Newberry family, fair and 4-H royalty.

Winning second place in senior master showmanship, an award sponsored by the Newberry Family in memory of Leonard Newberry, is Dalton Dangerfield, pictured also is a representative of the Newberry family.