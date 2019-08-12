Posted on by

Master showmanship winners


Winning Senior Master Showmanship, an award sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank, is Maddison Keefer, pictured on right. Winning Junior Master Showmanship, an award sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank, is Chloe Patrick, pictured on left, Also pictured are representatives from OVB, along with fair and 4-H royalty.

Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Ashley Durst | Courtesy

