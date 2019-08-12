Master showmanship winners

Winning Senior Master Showmanship, an award sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank, is Maddison Keefer, pictured on right. Winning Junior Master Showmanship, an award sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank, is Chloe Patrick, pictured on left, Also pictured are representatives from OVB, along with fair and 4-H royalty.

